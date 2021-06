Chris Wells became the Phil Mickelson of surfing on Saturday, when, at age of 53, he won the South Bay Boardriders Big Wave Challenge. The annual award is presented to the surfer who catches the biggest wave of the winter in the South Bay. The former pro surfer caught his winning wave on Jan. 3, at the Redondo Breakwall, during one of the past winter’s few big swells. His wave was documented by longtime Breakwater photographer Thomas Kampas. Second and third place finishers Alex Fry and Jamie Meistrell also caught their podium-placing waves at the Breakwall that day. Their rides were documented by photographers Hudson Caceres and Charlie Scholz.