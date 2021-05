MEACHAM, OR – Work on I-84 from MP 237.5 to MP 241.5 (Meacham) next week:. Traffic is now in a single lane each direction, 2-way configuration separated by tubular markers. Paving of the slow lane with asphalt base for the new concrete pavement will take place this week, with placement of reinforcement for the new concrete pavement to begin immediately after. Bridge work to replace rail and repair the deck surface on one bridge and to repair the deck surface on another will continue all next week. Asphalt delivery trucks will be leaving and entering the work zone, so please be extra aware when driving through.