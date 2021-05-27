Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Kate Darling Knows the Secret to Coexisting With Robots

By Ralph Jones
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Robots that feel alive aren’t going away,” writes Kate Darling. Darling is an expert in robot ethics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and it’s a fascinating time for her field. More and more we are beginning to outsource tasks to the awesome power of artificial intelligence. Robots, like those that dance in the videos released by Boston Dynamics, are increasingly good at mimicking human behavior; in Japan, Toyota is developing a humanoid robot that may someday aid doctors in performing remote surgeries; some of us are even treating robot companions like replacements for real people.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Robot Ethics#The Secret#Baby Animals#Mit#Boston Dynamics#The Media Lab#Pleo#Ibm#Robots Agency#Robot Technology#Robot Companions#Narrative Pits Robots#Darling Talks#Mimicking Human Behavior#Machines#Versus Humans#Human Care#Therapy Animals#Landscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Tesla
Related
Engineeringthewestonforum.com

The face of a tech robot reflects facial expressions – Wissenschaft.de

If you smile at them, “EVA” answers the friendly expression: Researchers have developed a robot that can capture and imitate the facial expressions of nearby people using artificial intelligence and advanced fine motor skills. This concept is another step towards the goal of making “technical beings” appear more human in order to make interacting with them more enjoyable.
Electronicspharmaceutical-technology.com

Bedside manner: These robots want to know how we are today

Whether dealing with a public or private provider, today’s health care consumers may not be surprised to find themselves conversing with tech: with chatbots and smart assistants. While some surgical robots can be found in hospitals, it’s much more common in a healthcare context to encounter digital robots focused on communication. The tech that drives these healthcare bots is evolving to meet the challenging demands of modern healthcare customers  –  and the thorny issues of privacy.
Computer Scienceetftrends.com

Computer vision is like investing in the internet in the ‘90s

Did you hear that NASA put a self-driving car on Mars?. Its Perseverance rover has been cruising around the red planet since February, and unlike previous space robots, this one features a big technological breakthrough:. It drives itself!. Prior versions of the rover had to constantly stop and take static...
JobsEntrepreneur

Want To Think Like A Futurist?

Futurists don’t just think ahead. They foresee what’s coming up and, in doing so, anticipate what human civilization will look like in the coming years. Basing their expectations off of what’s going on in the world and what trajectory society, technology, and economics are on right now, they determine how we as a society will move forward.
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Will Inevitably Merge

AI research keeps reaching new milestones. The deep learning paradigm keeps reaffirming its dominance year after year. It seems safe to assume that neural networks will govern the future of AI. Yet, promises keep falling short. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) doesn’t seem to be near despite what some claim. AI systems are still very dumb and narrow. There seems to be a missing gap between where AI is and where we want it to be.
EngineeringThe Next Web

This AI robot mimics human expressions to build trust with users

Scientists at Columbia University have developed a robot that mimics the facial expressions of humans to gain their trust. Named Eva, the droid uses deep learning to analyze human facial gestures captured by a camera. Cables and motors then pull on different points of the robot’s soft skin to mimic the expressions of nearby people in real-time.
EconomyAdvanced Television

China: 13,000 LEO satellite plan

China is forming a dedicated business to create and manage a massive fleet of 13,000 Low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites. The system is designed to compete – at least locally – with Elon Musk’s Starlink global system. The creation of the new business seems to suggest that Musk will find it impossible to openly seek subscribers in China.
Engineeringarxiv.org

AI-Ethics by Design. Evaluating Public Perception on the Importance of Ethical Design Principles of AI

Despite the immense societal importance of ethically designing artificial intelligence (AI), little research on the public perceptions of ethical AI principles exists. This becomes even more striking when considering that ethical AI development has the aim to be human-centric and of benefit for the whole society. In this study, we investigate how ethical principles (explainability, fairness, security, accountability, accuracy, privacy, machine autonomy) are weighted in comparison to each other. This is especially important, since simultaneously considering ethical principles is not only costly, but sometimes even impossible, as developers must make specific trade-off decisions. In this paper, we give first answers on the relative importance of ethical principles given a specific use case - the use of AI in tax fraud detection. The results of a large conjoint survey (n=1099) suggest that, by and large, German respondents found the ethical principles equally important. However, subsequent cluster analysis shows that different preference models for ethically designed systems exist among the German population. These clusters substantially differ not only in the preferred attributes, but also in the importance level of the attributes themselves. We further describe how these groups are constituted in terms of sociodemographics as well as opinions on AI. Societal implications as well as design challenges are discussed.
Worldbeckersspine.com

South Korean spine robot gets FDA licensing: 3 things to know

South Korean medical technology company Curexo received FDA licensing for its Cuvis-spine robot. 1. Cuvis-spine guides pedicle screw insertion and uses a robotic arm to provide safer, more efficient surgery, according to a May 24 news release. It also reduces radiation exposure to patients and medical staff. 2. This is...
Kentwood, MIschoolnewsnetwork.org

The minds behind the designs

Kentwood — Discovery Elementary School third-grader Mason Shane is still impressed with James Dyson’s vacuum cleaners after studying for months how the inventor spent 15 years designing them. “I liked that he created canisters, because every time I saw my mom or dad pull the vacuum out I wondered who...
Technologyjack-clark.net

Import AI 251: Korean GPT-3; facial recognition industrialization; faking fingerprints with GANs

Want to know what the industrialization of facial recognition looks like? Read this. …Paper from Alibaba shows what happens at the frontier of surveillance…. Researchers with Alibaba, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen Technology University, and the National University of Singapore are trying to figure out how to train large-scale facial recognition systems more efficiently. They’ve just published a paper about some of the nuts-and-bolts needed to train neural nets at scales of greater than 10 million to 100 million distinct facial identities.
ScienceNature.com

Coexistence holes characterize the assembly and disassembly of multispecies systems

A central goal of ecological research has been to understand the limits on the maximum number of species that can coexist under given constraints. However, we know little about the assembly and disassembly processes under which a community can reach such a maximum number, or whether this number is in fact attainable in practice. This limitation is partly due to the challenge of performing experimental work and partly due to the lack of a formalism under which one can systematically study such processes. Here, we introduce a formalism based on algebraic topology and homology theory to study the space of species coexistence formed by a given pool of species. We show that this space is characterized by ubiquitous discontinuities that we call coexistence holes (that is, empty spaces surrounded by filled space). Using theoretical and experimental systems, we provide direct evidence showing that these coexistence holes do not occur arbitrarily—their diversity is constrained by the internal structure of species interactions and their frequency can be explained by the external factors acting on these systems. Our work suggests that the assembly and disassembly of ecological systems is a discontinuous process that tends to obey regularities.
Softwareaithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: The 5 Coolest Things on Earth Today

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
Wildlifebaltimoregaylife.com

What mammals successfully coexist with humans

Washington [US]May 23 (ANI): A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of California – Santa Cruz analyzed data from 3,212 camera traps to show how human disruption could change the make-up of mammal communities in North America. The study, published in Global Change Biology, builds on the...
StocksInvestorPlace

#DogeCointo1Dollar: Coinbase and Elon Musk Power $1 DOGE Hopes

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) refuses to wear a leash. The meme coin is back in the news today thanks to a new exchange listing and a newly inspired Twitter rally. Can the gains continue for DOGE as investors hope to push #DogeCoinTo1Dollar?. Dogecoin has been laying low recently, with prices hovering in...