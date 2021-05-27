Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Pro, the official announcement of an internal reference between today and tomorrow – Nert 4.Life

By Ebenezer Robbins
nintendo-power.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch Pro One can provide Official announcement In particular, as reported on Twitter, between today and tomorrow Internal Emily Rogers. Bloomberg announced a few hours ago that the Nintendo Switch Pro would have an LED screen and would be released in September, Rogers confirmed all this information, Reveal. So...

nintendo-power.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Official Trailer#Soc#Information Technology#Nintendo Switch Pro#Nvidia Soc#Internal Emily Rogers#Official Announcement#Today#Console#Feature#Hardware#Powerful Chipset#Smoother Graphics#Reveal#Rumors#Message#Time#Dlss Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

May Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES Games Announced

May is a little over halfway over, which means it’s time for Nintendo to reveal…this month’s new NES and SNES games joining the Switch Online service. The off-kilter Famicom platformer Ninja JaJaMaru-kun is the only 8-bit game to join, the fray, while Joe & Mac, Magical Drop 2, Spanky’s Quest, and Super Baseball Simulator 1,000 join the 16-bit lineup. Of the lineup, Magical Drop 2 and Joe & Mac are the real standouts – offering up really well-crafted puzzle and action-platforming action respectively. It’s another lean month in terms of big releases, but it also allows some unknown titles to get some more modern exposure – and that’s never a bad thing.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition announced for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Wired Productions and independent developer Tomas Sala have announced a Warrior Edition of third-person air combat game The Falconeer for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The Warrior Edition bundles the base game with all of the updates and expansions released for the Xbox and PC versions. Players will get The Kraken, The Hunter, and Atun’s Folly expansions, as well as the upcoming Edge of the World expansion.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.
Video GamesComicBook

HelloFresh Announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia Sweepstakes

Miitopia is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21st, and different types of food play a major part in the RPG. It makes sense then that HelloFresh and Nintendo are collaborating on a new sweepstakes to celebrate the game's release! The Fresh Adventures sweepstakes gives participants a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console, as well as a digital copy of Miitopia. The sweepstakes will see 25 winners in total, and will run from May 21st at 12 a.m. ET to June 30th at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. Full details regarding the sweepstakes can be found right here.
Video GamesIGN

Nintendo Switch Pro Could Go Into Production This Summer - IGN Now

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up for the roll-out of a brand new, upgraded Switch. The console could be priced higher than the current $299 model, eventually replacing the base version of the Switch currently on offer. This new model could feature a 7-inch Samsung Display Co. OLED display and faster Nvidia graphics silicon that will make 4K resolution possible when docked to a TV. Prepare to get way too familiar with Mario's facial features. Even with the global semiconductor shortage, Nintendo seems confident in its ability to get consoles into the hands of fans. They're so confident in fact, that we may get a glimpse of the new Switch before E3 2021.
Video Gameshackernoon.com

Tony Hawk Nintendo Switch: Pro Skater 1+2 Arriving June

The Tony Hawk skating series is a beloved gaming franchise that was close to many people’s hearts. But it seemed that the franchise’s latest releases couldn’t hit the heights of its predecessors, at least until Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. A remaster of the first two games in the franchise,...
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Nintendo Switch Pro with an OLED Display May be Revealed During E3 2021

Insiders claim that the next-generation Nintendo Switch Pro is going into production this July, with a release date some time in September, which means that it will most likely be revealed during E3 2021 (June 12-15). According to Bloomberg, it will be slightly more expensive than the original console ($299), but will still be offered alongside the Switch Lite. Some of the new features include a 7-inch OLED panel made by Samsung as well as NVIDIA DLSS support. Read more for a video and additional information.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Rumor Control: Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Being Revealed Before E3

A new report from Bloomberg states that Nintendo’s long-awaited, highly publicized Switch upgrade will be unveiled prior to E3 2021. E3 2021 begins on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with loads of developers and publishers hosting conferences to show off projects they’ve been working on. One of the headliners of the event, Nintendo is planning on holding a Nintendo Direct for the event to reveal their upcoming lineup of games.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Forget Nintendo Switch Pro: SteamPal could be the ultimate handheld PC

The Nintendo Switch could have a new rival. Steam's parent company looks to be developing a pocket size gaming PC, which could challenge Nintendo's hegemony of the hybrid handheld space. The "SteamPal" wouldn't be the first handheld gaming PC, but it would be the only one with Valve's explicit stamp of approval and deliver high-end PC games on-the-go.
Video GamesComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Pro Listing Found on Amazon

A listing for the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" has now made its way to Amazon Mexico. The listing was shared on Twitter by user @Alphabeat_g, and was then shared by @Wario64. As of this writing, the listing remains up on the site, and readers can find it right here (it's listed as "not available"). It's impossible to say whether or not this is the upgraded Switch console we've all been waiting for, but a lot of video game announcements have been spoiled by retail listings in the past. A recent report by Bloomberg stated that an official announcement is coming soon and will happen prior to E3, so this could be the real deal!
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Nintendo Switch Pro systems will be available as soon as Sept

HEXUS reported upon rumours of a new Nintendo Switch model back in March this year. At that time Bloomberg's sources focussed on the adding of a better, faster SoC which would enable the use of DLSS technology – helping Nintendo create a console to address the significant 4K TV market. We heard at the same time that Nintendo was going to install a 7-inch OLED screen in the device.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesIGN

The Falconeer Warrior Edition - PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights in the air combat game, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. Check out the announcement trailer for the game for a look at the world, combat, and more. Take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the fully updated game along with The Hunter DLC which adds a new player class and more, as well as the Edge of the World DLC which features additional side quests, new locations and 2 new playable classes with unique mounts.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason The Switch Pro May Be Announced Early

Recent reports claim that the so-called "Nintendo Switch Pro" might be on its way sooner than fans realize. Some analysts predicted a 2020 release date early last year, only for Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa to douse those rumors. However, with E3 on the horizon, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch upgrade might finally be here.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Rumor: Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Coming Before E3 2021; Launch September to October 2021

Sources claim that the oft-rumored “Nintendo Switch Pro” may launch September or October 2021, with an announcement prior to E3 2021. Bloomberg report citing “people familiar with the matter” that it could be announced of their E3 2021 conference; to enable new games to be shown during the showcase. Eurogamer also reports this claim according to their own sources.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Report: Nintendo Switch Pro may be out in September, priced above $299

Bloomberg is still rolling with Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and reports, this time dropping a pretty big one: the new, more powerful console may be released as soon as September. Additionally, it is likely to cost more than the current Switch model’s $299 price tag, will begin assembly as soon as July, and may even be revealed ahead of E3 so that publishers can showcase all of their in-development Switch games.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Switch Pro reportedly to be announced before E3

According to corroborating reports between Bloomberg and Eurogamer, the upcoming upgraded Switch Console is set to be announced before this years E3 on June 12th. Nintendo has kept a tight lid on things so far, and not leaked too many details on the upcoming console, but it is expected to not only be more powerful but also be more expensive than the first Nintendo Switch.