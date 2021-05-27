Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Falls, IL

Rock Falls High School Alumni Association

By Tom Katz
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Falls High School Alumni Association was officially formed on August 15, 2019 when nine interested graduates and/or community leaders interested in Rock Falls High School approved the Bylaws of a 501©(3) charitable organization known as the Rock Falls High School Alumni Association. Several months later the pandemic hit and progress was paused until face to face meetings could again take place. The website is now live, and is a link located at www.rfhs301.org which allows individuals to register as members of the RFHSAA, view the Bylaws, projects of the future, past minutes of Board of Director meetings and much more.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Falls, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate School#Softball#Board Members#Bylaws#Rfhsaa#Board Of Director#Community Member#Graduates#Baseball Fields#Community Leaders#Director Meetings#Class Reunions#Concession#Hinders Field#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Education
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS News

Ally Bank scraps overdraft fees for all customers, citing racial impact

Customers at Ally Bank will no longer be charged a $25 overdraft fee no matter what type of account they hold, the company said Wednesday. In announcing the new policy, Ally said fees for insufficient funds disproportionately harm low-income households living paycheck to paycheck as well as Black and Hispanic families. Ally, an online bank and unit of publicly held Ally Financial, joins Discover as one of the few banks that no longer charge overdraft fees.
AccidentsNBC News

Iran's biggest warship sinks in Gulf of Oman after huge fire

Iran’s largest navy warship sank in the Gulf of Oman Wednesday after firefighters were unable to contain a huge fire which swept through the vessel, the country's media reported. Around 400 troops fled the Kharg after it caught fire in unclear circumstances, state media reported, with 20 suffering injuries. The...