Rock Falls High School Alumni Association was officially formed on August 15, 2019 when nine interested graduates and/or community leaders interested in Rock Falls High School approved the Bylaws of a 501©(3) charitable organization known as the Rock Falls High School Alumni Association. Several months later the pandemic hit and progress was paused until face to face meetings could again take place. The website is now live, and is a link located at www.rfhs301.org which allows individuals to register as members of the RFHSAA, view the Bylaws, projects of the future, past minutes of Board of Director meetings and much more.