Five Best Burger Restaurants in San Jose

San Jose has always been a busy place to go, but not too busy to offer you their contribution of the best burgers in town. They would give you a hard time choosing from a variety of restaurants. So we’re here to provide once again the best burger joints in San Jose. There’s quite a number in these restaurants, and it would give you a headache just thinking of it. But, it’s because this town has a lot to offer you and your taste buds. So prepare your napkins for another ride of the greasy and satisfactory burgers. Build your appetite and prepare yourself for a mouthful experience.

In-N-Out Burger

If you haven’t heard of this name yet, then you are missing a part of your life! In-N-Out burger doesn’t need much verification. The numerous branches all around the world say it all. It wouldn’t land on every country if it not that good, right? But it is! One of the best sellers they offer is named Double-double. From the name itself, it provides not only double the flavor but also double the size! You might want to ask a friend for help in digging your teeth on this snack. Visit them at 550 Newhall Drive, San Jose, California, 95110 or contact them at (800) 786-1000.

Yard House

This restaurant is known to be an upscale-casual type of place. You can enjoy your food along with your draught beer and classic rock music. One of the best choices to be able to relax and unwind, take a break, have your weekend chill with friends, and even celebrate special occasions with your family. They offer 130 taps of craft ales and lagers, grilled burgers or seared Ahi, and chilled martini. You wouldn’t want to skip even an hour or miss out on this place. Come and dine at 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128 or call them at 408-551-4611.

The Habit Burger

The name itself says “Habit,” which will make you want to return again and again for a bite of the burgers they offer. You would have this habit of craving the mouthwatering food that they offer. They also maintain the protocols on retaining the best for the health of both their customers and team. You surely wouldn’t regret visiting this best burger joint. You can find them at 1078 E. Brokaw Road, San Jose, CA 95131, or contact them at (408) 437 8840.

Five Guys

This restaurant offers different choices of burgers, but they also provide hotdogs, fries, and milkshakes. One of the best groups of favorite snacks people never gets tired of eating. Their patties are grilled to perfection while sitting on toasted sesame buns. Pairing it with their milkshake makes the cravings satisfied indeed. You can find this burger joint at 438 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133, and you can also reach them at (408) 272 1122.

Super-Duper Burgers

Are you looking for a “super” burger? This restaurant doesn’t only offer “super” burgers, but SUPER DUPER burgers. Their ingredients are made locally and fresh, so the commitment to quality does not waver. You would be greeted by jolly and cheery staff that would get you to the mood of wanting more of their burgers. And for as low as $3, you can already avail of their burger! And if you think that you won’t get what you went there for, you are wrong. Not only do they offer affordable burgers, but they would also satisfy your burger craving just as much as an expensive burger would. So come to their joint and see for yourself at 5399 Prospect Road, San Jose, CA or call them at (408) 343 9000.