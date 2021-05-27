newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Five Best Burger Restaurants in San Jose

Posted by 
Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvVvU_0aD3iA3c00
amirali mirhashemian/unsplash

San Jose has always been a busy place to go, but not too busy to offer you their contribution of the best burgers in town. They would give you a hard time choosing from a variety of restaurants. So we’re here to provide once again the best burger joints in San Jose. There’s quite a number in these restaurants, and it would give you a headache just thinking of it. But, it’s because this town has a lot to offer you and your taste buds. So prepare your napkins for another ride of the greasy and satisfactory burgers. Build your appetite and prepare yourself for a mouthful experience.

In-N-Out Burger

If you haven’t heard of this name yet, then you are missing a part of your life! In-N-Out burger doesn’t need much verification. The numerous branches all around the world say it all. It wouldn’t land on every country if it not that good, right? But it is! One of the best sellers they offer is named Double-double. From the name itself, it provides not only double the flavor but also double the size! You might want to ask a friend for help in digging your teeth on this snack. Visit them at 550 Newhall Drive, San Jose, California, 95110 or contact them at (800) 786-1000.

Yard House

This restaurant is known to be an upscale-casual type of place. You can enjoy your food along with your draught beer and classic rock music. One of the best choices to be able to relax and unwind, take a break, have your weekend chill with friends, and even celebrate special occasions with your family. They offer 130 taps of craft ales and lagers, grilled burgers or seared Ahi, and chilled martini. You wouldn’t want to skip even an hour or miss out on this place. Come and dine at 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128 or call them at 408-551-4611.

The Habit Burger

The name itself says “Habit,” which will make you want to return again and again for a bite of the burgers they offer. You would have this habit of craving the mouthwatering food that they offer. They also maintain the protocols on retaining the best for the health of both their customers and team. You surely wouldn’t regret visiting this best burger joint. You can find them at 1078 E. Brokaw Road, San Jose, CA 95131, or contact them at (408) 437 8840.

Five Guys

This restaurant offers different choices of burgers, but they also provide hotdogs, fries, and milkshakes. One of the best groups of favorite snacks people never gets tired of eating. Their patties are grilled to perfection while sitting on toasted sesame buns. Pairing it with their milkshake makes the cravings satisfied indeed. You can find this burger joint at 438 North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133, and you can also reach them at (408) 272 1122.

Super-Duper Burgers

Are you looking for a “super” burger? This restaurant doesn’t only offer “super” burgers, but SUPER DUPER burgers. Their ingredients are made locally and fresh, so the commitment to quality does not waver. You would be greeted by jolly and cheery staff that would get you to the mood of wanting more of their burgers. And for as low as $3, you can already avail of their burger! And if you think that you won’t get what you went there for, you are wrong. Not only do they offer affordable burgers, but they would also satisfy your burger craving just as much as an expensive burger would. So come to their joint and see for yourself at 5399 Prospect Road, San Jose, CA or call them at (408) 343 9000.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Visual Freedom

Visual Freedom

California State
1K+
Followers
315
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Burger#Burger Joint#Food Drink#Good Burger#In N Out Burger#Taste Buds#Burger Restaurants#Yard House#Craft Ales#Ahi#Affordable Burgers#Fries#Super Duper Burgers#Super Duper Burgers#Hotdogs#Milkshakes#Toasted Sesame Buns#Chilled Martini#Eating#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
California StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Famous Movies & Films Set in California

California has attracted many filmmakers worldwide who desire to feature the excellent state in many movies on the big screen!. California is a state in the west of the United States. It is the most populous and third-largest U.S. state by area, with over 39.5 million residents living across a total area of around 163,696 square miles (423,970 km2). It is famous for so many things, one of them is that it's a paradise for filmmakers.
Campbell, CAMercury News

40-year-old Khanh’s restaurant moves yet again, this time to Campbell

After nearly 40 years in San Jose, the popular Khanh’s restaurant has moved into its third home — in nearby Campbell. Husband-and-wife owners Khoi Dao and Anh Tang founded their classic Vietnamese restaurant at Town & Country Village in San Jose in 1982 — the first Vietnamese restaurant to locate outside of downtown, according to Dao. In 1999, with Santana Row construction planned for the T&C site, they moved to nearby Winchester Boulevard and bought a restaurant there.
San Jose, CAbizjournals

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Real estate: Velodyne Lidar San Jose headquarters site lands big buyer

SAN JOSE — A big East Coast investor has bought a complex that serves as the San Jose headquarters site of a company that has created and supplies a radar-like and laser-based technology called lidar. W.P. Carey, which holds properties in 25 countries, including California, where the company owns 6.23...
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

Businesses say SJ’s Retail Pilot was a Lifeline in the Pandemic

In the heart of San Pedro Square, on a side of the street that, until 2018, saw little foot traffic, shoppers mill about four artisan shops, each roughly the size of a storage unit, that occupy 12 converted parking spots from the adjacent garage. It is a sunny Wednesday afternoon...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses

After draining city coffers for decades, San Jose’s three city-owned golf courses are back in full swing—bringing in more green for City Hall. The sport has experienced a resurgence during the pandemic as people seek recreation in the great outdoors. From May 2020 to April 2021, San Jose Municipal Golf Course saw a 44% increase... The post Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]