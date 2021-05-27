Rep. Darren Soto: Extra unemployment aid isn’t driving labor shortage | Commentary

After losing her administrative job last spring, Kentucky resident Jennifer Graves didn't have to wait long to start receiving emergency federal unemployment benefits as COVID-19 crippled the U.S. economy. It was when the single mother of four had to affirm her status at the end of 2020 that she ran into trouble: Her benefits of $587 a week suddenly showed up as "zero" in the state's unemployment system. She reached out to the officer help, but to no avail.