Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rep. Darren Soto: Extra unemployment aid isn’t driving labor shortage | Commentary

By Rep. Darren Soto
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that next month Florida will opt out of the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for unemployed workers. This is after he already renewed the job-search requirement, which makes this termination of federal benefits cruel and unnecessary. The governor argues that this small bit of extra financial relief is causing workers to stay home rather than reenter the work force.

www.orlandosentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Darren Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aid Workers#State Aid#State Benefits#Latino#Republicans#The Census Bureau#Democrat#House#Unemployment Aid#Labor#Rep Darren Soto#Prolonged Unemployment#Poverty Wages#Unemployed Workers#Taxes#Punishing Workers#Governor#Working Floridians#Rent#Crucial State Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Maryland StateWRAL

Maryland to end $300-a-week pandemic unemployment benefits in July

CNN — Maryland will stop paying jobless residents the $300-a-week federal boost and end two other pandemic unemployment benefits programs on July 3, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. The decision makes Maryland the 25th GOP-led state to terminate the federal supplement and the 20th to completely pull out of...
EconomyJanesville Gazette

Report chronicles missteps by state unemployment agencies that left millions in the lurch

WASHINGTON — California and other states struggled to provide expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic, resulting in “millions of Americans waiting weeks to months for their first unemployment checks,” a Labor Department watchdog confirmed Wednesday. States also failed to adequately prevent massive fraud and improper payments, or to collect necessary...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Wyden prepares to take on unemployment

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Economyinkfreenews.com

There’s A Pay Shortage, Not A Labor Shortage

Indiana joined a dozen other states in choosing to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance early. On June 19, unemployed workers in the state will stop receiving their supplemental weekly payments, which are financed by federal tax dollars. This step was clearly taken at the behest of businesses complaining about a ‘labor shortage’ among low-wage jobs. But how real is the problem?
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

The labor shortage is not about lazy parasites | Moran

The state’s Chamber of Commerce estimates that the Covid recession shut down nearly 40 percent of retail and restaurant businesses in New Jersey, a devastating blow to both owners and employees. Now the customers are coming back, thanks to the vaccine. But many business owners say they can’t find help....
EconomyWashington Times

States to take $12 billion hit from cutting unemployment early: Dems

Local economies across the country stand to take a collective hit of more than $12 billion when 24 states cut off supercharged unemployment benefits ahead of a September expiration date, Democrats on a key congressional panel said Wednesday. Twenty-four states are foregoing an average of $756 million worth of weekly...
Economymarketplace.org

States return to pre-pandemic unemployment rules, but are workers ready?

Eighty percent of companies that are looking to hire mostly “industry and manual services workers” are having a tough time finding them, according to a survey out Wednesday from The Conference Board. That’s been the story for a few weeks now — employers getting desperate while workers are in no...
Economychestertownspy.org

Hogan Joins GOP Governors in Ending Supplemental Unemployment Aid

Maryland will join two dozen other Republican-led states whose governors have decided to end enhanced unemployment benefits, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. announced late Tuesday. The move, which takes effect on July 3, will end the $300 supplemental weekly payment that some out-of-work residents have been receiving under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Morgan, VTBarton Chronicle

Labor shortage frustrates businesses

It’s a conundrum — despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe because of it, your business has had a great year and you want to expand — but after advertising in various places, you can’t find new employees. Bekah Jordan, the personnel manager at Juddy’s septic and portable toilet business of...
EconomyPosted by
CBS News

Old tech, staffing shortages led to unemployed workers waiting weeks for jobless aid

After losing her administrative job last spring, Kentucky resident Jennifer Graves didn't have to wait long to start receiving emergency federal unemployment benefits as COVID-19 crippled the U.S. economy. It was when the single mother of four had to affirm her status at the end of 2020 that she ran into trouble: Her benefits of $587 a week suddenly showed up as "zero" in the state's unemployment system. She reached out to the officer help, but to no avail.
Gas PriceWDIO-TV

Northland hospitality industry weighs in on labor shortage

The country is coming back from the pandemic with all eyes are on the economy as the nation experiences a shortage of workers. In the Northland, its hitting close to home. Clyde Iron Works was closed over Memorial Day weekend, due to the shortage. While, Shorty's Pizza and Smoked meat announced Tuesday that they would be permanently closing for lack of staff.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida faces dire shortages of restaurant workers: ‘They don’t think we are worth the money’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Sharon Sessions worked as a line cook for over a year at a Whataburger in Tallahassee, earning $9 per hour — an amount slightly over the state’s minimum wage of $8.65. A single mother, she’s been working in the restaurant industry for more than 15 years, trying to make ends meet to take care of […] The post Florida faces dire shortages of restaurant workers: ‘They don’t think we are worth the money’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Court Bars Bank of America From Freezing Unemployment Benefits for Californians

(CN) — A federal judge ordered one of the nation’s largest banks to stop freezing accounts Californians rely on for unemployment and disability payments. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria granted preliminary injunction Tuesday to a class of plaintiffs who say Bank of America violated federal law and broke provisions in its exclusive contract with the state when it froze the accounts of people who received unemployment or disability payments on the bank’s prepaid credit cards due to suspicious activity.
EconomyColumbia Missourian

DAVID ROSMAN: Ending federal unemployment benefit sets up a painful choice

I am of two minds when it comes to Governor Parson canceling all of the federal pandemic-related unemployment programs. The dilemma arose during a conversation with my friend Fred, who asked me what I thought about the governor ending the $300-a-week subsidy from the feds. I had to think about it for a while and could not come up with an answer that satisfied either of us.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

The real reason employers can't hire enough workers

The real reason American employers are facing a labor shortage has nothing to do with unemployment payments but everything to do with the Covid pandemic and what it revealed about a country that has spent decades mistreating, neglecting and radically underpaying its workers, says Jill Filipovic.