J.J. Abrams Admits 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Wasn't Good and Needed More Planning
In a recent interview, J.J. Abrams noted that the Star Wars sequel trilogy didn’t live up to expectations because of a lack of planning. With 2015’s The Force Awakens, the beloved franchise was reignited with fans anticipating the promised follow-up films. But with the disappointment of 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, fans quickly turned on the sequel trilogy that they were once excited for.hypebeast.com