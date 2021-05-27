Cancel
J.J. Abrams Admits 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Wasn't Good and Needed More Planning

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview, J.J. Abrams noted that the Star Wars sequel trilogy didn’t live up to expectations because of a lack of planning. With 2015’s The Force Awakens, the beloved franchise was reignited with fans anticipating the promised follow-up films. But with the disappointment of 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, fans quickly turned on the sequel trilogy that they were once excited for.

97.5 KISS FM

After All the Hype, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Is Still a Mess

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
wegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Might Be A Period Piece

Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
Hollywood Reporter

How J.J. Abrams’ ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Saved the Franchise

For a minute there, it looked like Mission: Impossible III would never get out of development hell. Following the release of John Woo’s dove-filled Mission: Impossible II in 2000, Paramount and producer-star Tom Cruise struggled to find the right story and director for the third installment in their venerable franchise. From 2002 to 2004, directors David Fincher and Joe Carnahan came and went, as did casting attachments such as Scarlett Johannson and Kenneth Branagh as a Timothy McVeigh-type villain in Carnahan’s scenario.
StarTrek.com

Why Star Trek (2009) Remains the Perfect Jumping-On Point for New Fans

"Star Trek." Just saying the words carries an immense sense of history and legacy. Everyone knows about Star Trek — but not everyone knows Star Trek. To the uninitiated, the franchise can appear to be something daunting and challenging to get into, a near-impossible universe to find an introductory foot in, like the complicated comic book continuity of the DC or Marvel universes. And I should know because, once upon a time, I was one of them.
Yardbarker

Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Superman' reportedly won't be directed by J.J. Abrams or part of DCEU

There is still a long way to go before Ta-Nehisi Coates's Superman is concrete, but The Hollywood Reporter relayed foundational rumblings Wednesday morning. Tatiana Siegel and Borys Kit—with supplemental reporting by Aaron Couch—uncovered several new morsels about the project. It was originally announced in February that Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script, which "isn't expected ... until mid-December," while J.J. Abrams had been locked in to produce:
castleinsider.com

Disney Doesn’t Care That the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Are Being Erased

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and with it, the Star Wars franchise from George Lucas in 2012, fans werent exactly sure what to expect. Then, immediately on the heels of the acquisition, Disney announced that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was in development. Related: ‘Star Wars Writer Says He Hated ‘The Last Jedi, Retcons Entire Story Disney and Lucasfilm already had...
IGN

Zack Snyder Says a Black Live-Action Superman Is 'Long Overdue'

Justice League director Zack Snyder has praised the decision to cast a Black actor in the lead role of J.J. Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot. Snyder reportedly shared his thoughts on Superman's future on the big screen while speaking to Radio Times and others at a recent event. Specifically, Snyder is said to have expressed his interest in J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' new live-action take on the classic DC character, in which the Krypton-born superhero will be played by a Black actor.
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On J.J. Abrams' Superman Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Given the popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of cinematic universes currently in play. Filmmaker Zack Snyder kickstarted the DC Extended Universe with his trilogy of movies, and was recently given the chance to release Justice League’s Snyder Cut. And now Snyder has broken his silence on the developing Superman movie that J.J. Abrams is working on.
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams ‘Would Love’ to Direct Original Films After ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Franchises

J.J. Abrams has directed six feature films, but only one of them is an original property. That would be “Super 8,” Abrams’ 2011 coming-of-age monster movie that was released in between the filmmaker’s two “Star TreK’ directorial efforts. Abrams’ feature directorial filmography is rounded out by his movie debut “Mission: Impossible III” and two “Star Wars” movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker.” With so much IP under his belt, Abrams recently told Collider that he is writing new original material, and is making it his goal to have his upcoming directorial projects not be based on pre-existing franchises.
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a name for himself as a pretty powerful triple threat, with huge titles on his résumé for not only acting but for writing and composing as well. The Hamilton actor, writer, and musical composer has the talent to back up his world renowned name, but it also seems the musical genius also has a bit of luck and impeccable timing to thank for his involvement in one huge franchise. Miranda has now described how he came to be involved in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty funny.
MoviesComicBook

J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.
MoviesCollider

J.J. Abrams on the “Double-Edged Sword” of Producing DC Movies and Whether He’ll Direct Any of Them

Few filmmakers have directed as many major franchises as J.J. Abrams. The director’s first film, Mission: Impossible III, revitalized the Tom Cruise-led film series and set it on a course towards becoming the best franchise around right now, and of course he successfully rebooted Star Trek and Star Wars for the big screen, helming two entries in each franchise. But now, through his Bad Robot production company, Abrams has his sights set on major superhero projects.
hypebeast.com

J.J. Abrams Developing 'Batman: The Caped Crusader' for HBO Max

J.J. Abrams is bringing back the beloved 1995 show Batman: The Animated Series in the form of a new HBO Max adaptation titled Batman: The Caped Crusader. The show’s original creators Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves will be returning to the board as well. According to sources, the new show will have a similar tone to the original series, a return to its noir roots where the narrative will delve deep on Batman‘s psyche. The upcoming show already has a poster, too. From the looks of it, the animation will faithfully capture the style of the vintage show.
epicstream.com

Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Turns Down Idea of Potentially Helming DC Movies

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. J.J. Abrams has always been seen by a lot of film fans as a science fiction visionary all thanks to his involvement in the Star Trek and Star Wars franchises but some fans are wondering when he'll start taking on comic book films. One would assume that it'll happen in the future but as it turns out, the acclaimed director has zero plans of helming such projects anytime soon despite the fact that he's set to produce the upcoming Superman reboot over at WarnerMedia.
Movies/Film

Star Wars Bits: Doug Chiang Speaks, Darth Vader Needs Repairs, The Mandalorian, Sad Porgs, and More!

An excerpt from The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One. Doug Chiang is a name familiar to fans of Star Wars. In 1995, he was hired to lead Lucasfilm’s art department and served as the design director for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002). Now the Taiwanese-American artist and designer serves as vice president and executive creative director at Lucasfilm, overseeing design for all Star Wars franchise projects, including films, theme parks, games, and new media.
Inverse

Bad Batch just solved a huge Snoke mystery from the Star Wars sequels

The Bad Batch has answered plenty of Star Wars mysteries in just three episodes. So far, we’ve learned:. What happened in the initial aftermath of Order 66. Why the Empire moved from a clone army to a conscripted army. But the series is also asking questions of its own, mostly...