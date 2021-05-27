Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

How Man Utd's Europa League defeat affects Champions League pots for next season

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 6 days ago

In failing to win the Europa League on Wednesday night, Manchester United made things harder for themselves for next season's Champions League in more ways than one. Not only did they miss out on a coveted Pot 1 spot that would have made their group stage draw a whole lot easier, but they may also have dislodged Borussia Dortmund from Pot 2 - meaning they or Liverpool could end up drawn against the Germans as the third team drawn in a group.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Pots#Borussia Dortmund#The Europa League#Germans#The Champions League#Harry Maguire The#Uefa Champions League#Manchester United#Europa League Winners#Russian Champions#Manchester City#Team News#Group Stage#90min
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAfootball-oranje.com

Blow for PSV after Man Utd’s Europa League loss

Villarreal winning the Europa League on Wednesday night was bad news for PSV Eindhoven. PSV Eindhoven had a keen eye on the Europa League final on Wednesday night as the result affected their Champions League chances. A Manchester United win would have put them into the third qualifying round, but...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gary Pallister backs Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, few transfer windows have passed without the Portuguese superstar being linked with a move back to Old Trafford. He may have turned 36 earlier this year but Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in the world and United legend Gary Pallister believes a sensational return to the Red Devils could be on the cards.
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United have edge over PSG in Kieran Trippier transfer battle

It sounds like Manchester United will dip into the transfer market for a new right-back. The Red Devils reportedly have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in a potential summer transfer battle for Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier, as per The Athletic, with the England international proving he can do it in La Liga as well as the Premier League.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.