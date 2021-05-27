How Man Utd's Europa League defeat affects Champions League pots for next season

In failing to win the Europa League on Wednesday night, Manchester United made things harder for themselves for next season's Champions League in more ways than one. Not only did they miss out on a coveted Pot 1 spot that would have made their group stage draw a whole lot easier, but they may also have dislodged Borussia Dortmund from Pot 2 - meaning they or Liverpool could end up drawn against the Germans as the third team drawn in a group.