Clinton County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIESS...NORTHEASTERN CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES At 423 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osborn to Cameron to 6 miles west of Kingston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hamilton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

Clinton, MO
Hamilton, MO
Clinton County, MO
Osborn, MO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.