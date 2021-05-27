Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIESS...NORTHEASTERN CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTIES At 423 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osborn to Cameron to 6 miles west of Kingston, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hamilton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov