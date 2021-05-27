Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewaunee County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Waves of 5 to 8 feet will make swimming dangerous. * WHERE...Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents which make swimming very dangerous.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
County
Kewaunee County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Rip Currents#Beach Hazards Statement#Manitowoc Counties#Waves#Target Area#Severity#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.