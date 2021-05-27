Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.