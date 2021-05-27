AI is learning how to create itself

A white paper from Partnership on AI provides timely advice on tackling the urgent challenge of navigating risks of AI research and responsible publication. AI research has quickly developed in the past two decades from a niche topic to one that has transformed whole areas of technology, society and scientific research. Remarkably, much of the work has taken place without much ethical oversight. For biomedical researchers, in contrast, ethical considerations are an essential part of the research lifecycle. The field of bioethics began in the 1970s and led to the development of the Belmont Report by the US National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of Biomedical and Behavioural Research1. The report is currently still an essential reference for institutional review boards (IRBs) and ethical committees in the process of ethical approval of biomedical research projects. Today, bioethics is a complex topic. For instance, informed consent of study participants is an important element in the Belmont Report, but in the current era of big data, human data can be collected at scale while obtaining consent is often impractical. A series of other technological advances have enabled transformative capabilities in the life sciences, including genetic manipulation, cloning and stem cell research. With each new capability that is developed, new questions arise about what are acceptable research directions, and biomedical research communities and societies duly get together to develop bespoke rules, engaging in outreach and consultation2.