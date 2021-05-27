Cancel
Kerala expresses solidarity with people of Lakshadweep; Speaker’s office examines procedures for joint resolution

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday extended solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep protesting following the administrator's controversial actions. There are indications that a resolution is likely to be passed in the ongoing session of the state assembly expressing solidarity with the residents of Lakshadweep. The Speaker's Office has started examining the procedures for it. — The assembly will be convened tomorrow for the Governor's customary policy address. Discussions on the policy address will be held the next day. After this, the Speaker is examining the possibility of passing a resolution announcing support for the residents of Lakshadweep.

Collector's explanation rejected by all-party meeting; will stand with the people, says Lakshadweep BJP unit

LAKSHADWEEP: An all-party meeting involving the BJP in Lakshadweep unanimously rejected the Collector's explanation of the new reforms being implemented by the administrator in the island. The meeting was held online. A steering committee, which includes all parties, will be formed on Saturday. The all-party meeting also decided to strengthen the ongoing protest after meeting the administrator and informing him of the differences. Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep BJP unit reiterated its commitment to stand with the people. But BJP leaders said the claim that beef and chicken were not available was false. The BJP leaders said they would continue to protest until the administrator withdraws the reforms.
'Everyone in Kerala has strong feelings about Lakshadweep': CM Vijayan says govt has taken steps for a resolution in Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that everyone in Kerala has strong feelings about Lakshadweep and the people of Lakshadweep are our brothers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was responding to a media query on the outcry for a joint stand on the Lakshadweep issue and the government's stance on the issue. — "It would be prudent for the Legislatrive Assembly to approve a general resolution on the island's issues", he said.
Kerala Assembly to pass resolution on Lakshadweep tomorrow, ruling and opposition put aside differences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly will pass a resolution tomorrow expressing solidarity to the residents of Lakshadweep. The chief minister will present the official resolution tomorrow. The opposition will also support the special resolution under Rule 118. — The state will announce solidarity to the islanders' protest against the reforms of administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The resolution will demand an immediate resolution on the concerns of the island people and withdrawal of the controversial reforms.
State passing anti-centre resolutions constantly, Lakshadweep resolution will create cracks in state-centre relations

​​​​​KANNUR: BJP state president K Surendran has called the state government’s move to present an anti-centre resolution on the Lakshadweep issue as ‘jokeful.’ He asked whether the state is empowered to present a resolution against the centre. He was speaking to media persons in Kannur airport. “The state government is using the assembly to subserve its political needs. It is not a good practice to use the assembly for political gains. Immature measures are being adopted in the assembly. If the people of Lakshadweep have any complaints then they could approach the central government or court,” he said.
Corporate and saffron agenda are being implemented in Lakshadweep, says chief minister; Assembly passes resolution declaring solidarity with island’s people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the centre is trying to impose corporate and saffron agendas in Lakshadweep. “Even the lush green coconut trees are turning to saffron. The incumbent administrator is trying to destroy the ethnic life of the people and also the island's unique ecosystem,” the chief minister said presenting the resolution. The resolution was passed after incorporating the amendments proposed by the opposition. — The resolution demands to remove the controversial administrator Praful Khoda Patel and seeks immediate intervention of the central government to provide necessary protection for the life and livelihood of the island’s people. The resolution was presented as per the provisions in rule 118.
'Resolution does not even have the value of toilet paper'; S Suresh mocks Kerala's resolution declaring support to Lakshadweep people

BJP state secretary S Suresh has ridiculed a resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly declaring support for the people of Lakshadweep and demanding the recall of administrator Praful Patel. Suresh said that the resolution passed by the assembly did not even have the value of toilet paper. — Suresh made this remark during a discussion on a Malayalam news channel. The state assembly today passed a resolution demanding the central government to take immediate action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people of Lakshadweep.
Plan to develop Lakshadweep like Maldives to benefit people

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali on Friday defended the laws imposed by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and said that these administrative decisions will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents. While speaking to media persons on Thursday, Ali said...
Lakshadweep is like a lab, if it was Kashmir yesterday it could be Kerala tomorrow, opposition leader asks Centre to throw draconian law into Arabian Sea

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF came down heavily on the reforms introduced in Lakshadweep when the assembly was discussing the resolution. Opposition leader V D Satheesan had alleged that the centre in Lakshadweep was carrying out a cultural invasion through the new administrator. Satheesan said the entire opposition fully agrees with the resolution and the new rules that are being implemented will completely destroy the basic rights of the island people and under no circumstances should this take place. — Satheesan said that his party and the opposition agree in principle with the resolution presented on Lakshadweep issue. The opposition leader demanded that the Lakshadweep Administrator be recalled and that the Centre's draconian law be thrown into the Arabian Sea.
'He was given position held by IAS/IPS officers only because he is a BJP leader': FB post of Lakshadweep native garners attention

Lakshadweep native Firoz Nediyath's social media post against the policies of former Gujarat minister and Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel is gaining attention. In his post, Firoz talks about Lakshadweep 's contribution to the Indian independence movement and the island's history, explaining how the changes brought about by the administrator on the island have changed Lakshadweep. He also alleged that Patel got this post usually held by IAS/IPS officers only because he is a BJP leader.
'Kerala's GSDP expected to witness 13.1 pc growth'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Highlighting the state's economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said that State's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to grow at 13.1 percent in the next five years. While addressing the inaugural session of...
'Let's sincerely support people like him who speak out against the Sangh Parivar'; Chennithala backs Prithviraj on Lakshadweep issue

KOCHI: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out in support of actor Prithviraj on the Lakshadweep issue. In his Facebook post, Chennithala stated that the people of Kerala should sincerely support people like Prithviraj for raising their voice for the people of Lakshadweep without fearing the Sangh Parivar. — According to Chennithala, Prithviraj said the words that anyone who loves humanity would like to hear. Lashing out at Sangh Parivar, Chennithala said that there are some people in Kerala who mock humanity and that such people should be completely neglected by the public.
