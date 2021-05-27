Kerala expresses solidarity with people of Lakshadweep; Speaker’s office examines procedures for joint resolution
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday extended solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep protesting following the administrator's controversial actions. There are indications that a resolution is likely to be passed in the ongoing session of the state assembly expressing solidarity with the residents of Lakshadweep. The Speaker's Office has started examining the procedures for it. — The assembly will be convened tomorrow for the Governor's customary policy address. Discussions on the policy address will be held the next day. After this, the Speaker is examining the possibility of passing a resolution announcing support for the residents of Lakshadweep.keralakaumudi.com