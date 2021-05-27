Kerala expresses solidarity with people of Lakshadweep; Speaker’s office examines procedures for joint resolution

Part of my job profile is to scan the internet and pick up the most interesting and relevant stories. While doing that though, every day, I come across stories about the COVID pandemic that leaves me leaving hopeless and helpless. People dying, black fungus cases surging, shortage of vaccines and even gross mistreatment of COVID positive patients. All this negativity can get extremely overwhelming. However, if it wasn’t for people keeping all their differences aside and just helping each other, we would’ve been in a much worse place. On that note, today we are talking about this Kerala woman who is an inspiration to us all. She donated to the chief minister’s relief fund and helped out the underprivileged by selling her goats. It’s acts of selflessness like these that are going to get us through these dark times.