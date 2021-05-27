There has been an uptick in road rage incidents, experts say. Here's how to avoid that.

One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-10 in Fayette County Friday. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Friday afternoon at 2:40, the victim reported a road rage incident that occurred on I-10 near the 675 mile marker. The suspects’ vehicle was reported to be a 2012 Dodge pickup and Colorado County was also notified as the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped at the 704 mile marker and the victim also stopped their vehicle. Fayette County Investigator Kenn Kretz met with Colorado County Deputies and the both parties in the incident. It was reported that the suspect while traveling on I-10 opened his back window and discharged a pistol crossbow at the victim’s front windshield, fracturing the glass. The suspect, 66 year old Richard Wesley Kammerer of Porter, was arrested and charged with Deadly Conduct. Also seized from the suspect’s vehicle were 8 firearms, a silencer, ammunition, and the pistol crossbow.