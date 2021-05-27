Cancel
There has been an uptick in road rage incidents, experts say. Here's how to avoid that.

By Robert Burton/7News
WJLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article7News is On Your Side making sure you stay safe on the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Experts are warning about an uptick in road rage incidents as drivers head out for the weekend. Just last Wednesday 7NEWS reported a man in a Maserati firing a gun at another driver...

wjla.com
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Road Rage incident

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of Kaibab and Green Briar Ln for a road rage incident. The caller on 911 is saying they were involved in an incident with another driver and the other driver is now out of their vehicle possibly trying to confront them. Officers are asking the dispatcher to tell the caller to drive away. No further information.
Hamilton, OHFox 19

Teen driver feared for his life during alleged road rage incident

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton teen says an alleged road rage incident during a lunch break left him fearing for his life. It all started when Cam MacBurney, 16, was sitting at a stoplight waiting to turn onto North Brookwood. Cam said the light was green and the driver of a truck behind him got angry because he did not make the turn.
Violent CrimesPosted by
WUSA9

Man caught on camera shooting at car in DC road rage incident

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department released new surveillance video that shows a man firing at a car with a woman and child inside. The video shows the incident that happened on May 19. In the video, a man is seen getting out of a Maserati, taking out a gun and firing. The woman was shot and later crashed.
Fayette County, TXkwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON I-10

One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-10 in Fayette County Friday. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Friday afternoon at 2:40, the victim reported a road rage incident that occurred on I-10 near the 675 mile marker. The suspects’ vehicle was reported to be a 2012 Dodge pickup and Colorado County was also notified as the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped at the 704 mile marker and the victim also stopped their vehicle. Fayette County Investigator Kenn Kretz met with Colorado County Deputies and the both parties in the incident. It was reported that the suspect while traveling on I-10 opened his back window and discharged a pistol crossbow at the victim’s front windshield, fracturing the glass. The suspect, 66 year old Richard Wesley Kammerer of Porter, was arrested and charged with Deadly Conduct. Also seized from the suspect’s vehicle were 8 firearms, a silencer, ammunition, and the pistol crossbow.
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Woman records Asheville road rage incident that left her rattled

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A viral video on Facebook is now at the center of the latest road rage investigation in Asheville. The video captures the tail end of a Monday morning encounter on Bruce Road in West Asheville. The 24-second recording shows a man getting out of a red Hyundai hatchback and flipping both middle fingers. The unidentified driver then leaned back into his vehicle, grabbed four eggs and hurled them at the windshield of the car behind him.
La Grange, TXKSAT 12

Driver who shot pistol crossbow during road rage incident on I-10 arrested, authorities in La Grange say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities said shot a pistol crossbow at another driver during a road rage incident along Interstate 10 in Fayette County has been arrested. Richard Wesley Kammerer, 66, has been charged with deadly conduct, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they also found eight firearms, a suppressor, ammunition in addition to the pistol crossbow in his truck after his arrest.
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Allentown police seeking witnesses to road rage incident

Allentown police are looking for witnesses to a Thursday road rage incident that left one person with a non-life-threatening injury. The 6:35 p.m. incident occurred in the 1500 block of South Fourth Street. The injured person was taken to a hospital, police said in a news release. Police are investigating...
Williams, AZlakepowelllife.com

Water Truck Driver Arrested in Road Rage Incident

WILLIAMS, AZ – On Monday May 24th, deputies responded to the area of Espee Rd and Highway 64 north of Williams for a report of a male subject driving a water truck pointing a gun at the occupants of a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene the victims indicated they...
Madison, WIx1071.com

Driver punched in face on Madison’s west side following road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — A driver was punched in the face during a road rage incident on Madison’s west side last week. Police said they were dispatched around 7 p.m. on May 26 to the on ramp to the westbound Beltline at South Gammon Road for a report of a disturbance in progress. Officers made contact with the victim who told them they were driving on the on-ramp when the vehicle in front cut them off and stopped quickly.