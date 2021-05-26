Index – Culture – There is this animal, mythical creature, or Austrians amazed by Hungarian artists

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is delivering a ton of great and quirky music in the Netherlands’ city of Rotterdam but what about music made in the country itself?. Some of it will be featured during the semi-finals and grand final, a nod to the Eurovision tradition of showcasing the host country’s musical creativity, but not all of course and so it seems fitting to profile five very cool artists, each of whom makes wholly unique music and who help you to appreciate just how richly and culturally diverse the Netherlands is and why it’s creative output is very much worth discovering.