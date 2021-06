The class of 2021 has been deprived of their full senior year experience due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Seniors have missed out on their last homecoming game, homecoming dance, spring fling, and their last two spirit weeks and pep rallies. But now that more people are starting to be vaccinated they are going to have their opportunity for graduation and their senior beach week. Even though some people are vaccinated there are still guidelines and precautions set in place to help keep everyone safe such as mask mandates and social distancing.