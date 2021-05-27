Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bovey, MN

United Way selects Day of Action site

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to announce that the city of Bovey has been selected as this year’s Day of Action project site. Day of Action, now in its ninth year, brings together volunteers from all over the Itasca area to complete revitalization, outreach, and minor maintenance projects in area neighborhoods. This year sees the return to a traditional one-day event, after last year’s projects were spread out over several days to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

www.grandrapidsmn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Itasca County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Society
County
Itasca County, MN
City
Bovey, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Community Development#Direct Action#Community Projects#Project Development#Ceda#Home Preservation#The City Council#Action Community#Volunteer Uwlakes Org#Action Project Site#Action Projects#Volunteer Groups#Guidelines#Community Resources#Maintenance#City Leadership#Public Spaces#Area Neighborhoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Charities
Related
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

YMCA kicks off community campaign

Volunteers for the Itasca County Family YMCA will soon roll up their sleeves to raise funds for the Y’s annual support campaign. From now through the end of June, people across Itasca County are invited to make donations that support Y programs. “The Y is more than a gym. Young...
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

GRACF welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is excited to announce the addition of five new members to their Board of Directors: Christina Andersen, Sarah Anderson, Kyle Erickson, Diane Larson and Josh Skelton. They bring extensive community leadership expertise, as well as their own unique experiences, to the Foundation’s work. Here is a little background on each of them.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

County honors local officers

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners adopted two resolutions honoring law enforcement at its regular session on Tuesday. Commissioners proclaimed the week of May 9-15, 2021 as Police Week and May 15, 2021 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Itasca County. “The members of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, along...
Itasca County, MNlptv.org

Itasca County Still Experiencing High COVID-19 Case Numbers

Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine on. Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids. Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River. To secure an appointment,...
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Demand for vaccines increases in Itasca Co.

Itasca County saw hopeful signs this week after three months of climbing rates of COVID-19 spread and last week’s news of the Brazil variant being found in the county. While still very high, Itasca County’s 14-day average per 10,000 residents dropped from the mid-80s last week to 73.8 this week (compared to a low of 14 in February). During the past seven days, 120 Itasca County residents tested positive for COVID and 200 did the week before.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Untangling a knotty problem

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. So does a journey of 9 million miles! That’s how much fishing line has been recycled by the Berkley company of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Imagine all that line littering our shores, tangling and killing fish and wildlife! One step that we can each take to prevent this is to dispose of the fishing line properly. It's easy when you use these nifty receptacles, built by Itasca Waters members Perry Loegering and Dick Sandberg.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Caring Fore Kids fundraiser has had significant impact on local health care for kids

2021 Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic takes place May 31-June 4. In 2014, the Caring Fore Kids fund at Grand Itasca Foundation was established with the intent of expanding and enhancing pediatric care at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Since that time, Caring Fore Kids has funded more than $350,000 in projects, programs, and equipment that simply would not have been possible without it. Now in its 8th year, the Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic is the primary fundraiser for the Caring Fore Kids fund. But funds are also raised in other ways throughout the year, such as when Burggraf’s Ace Hardware customers round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, Grand Itasca employees make a donation to wear jeans to work on Fridays, and VanDyke Elementary kids collect Kindness Coins to support the fund. While each of these are small on their own, they add up to big impact for kids receiving care at Grand Itasca. The impact is seen in almost every department of the clinic and hospital, and the need for additional projects spans the facility just the same.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Student volunteers support local COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Itasca County Public Health would like to acknowledge the Grand Rapids Senior High School Interact Club and International Baccalaureate (IB) students, under the leadership of Social Studies teacher Brielle Carlson, for their efforts to support our local COVID-19 vaccination efforts. At the onset of our vaccine rollout, it became evident...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Tourism plays big part in county’s economy

Local businesses must decrease hours of operation because they cannot find employees. Itasca County proclaimed the week of May 2-8, 2021 as National Travel and Tourism Week. The proclamation came during the Itasca County Board work session on Tuesday. Travel and tourism have been a consistent driver of Itasca County’s...
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Itasca County COVID cases highest in region

More than half of Itasca County residents (51 percent) now have at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with access expanding through events at worksites and community centers across the area. Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine during the...
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

In search of treasures in Itasca County

On the warmest day of the year, bright and sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees, the annual Treasures Are Fine garage sales were held in northeastern Itasca County this past Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last year, the event was not held due to the concerns of the...
Itasca County, MNFOX 21 Online

Brazil Variant Found in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A fourth variant of the COVID-19 virus was found in Itasca County earlier this week. Itasca County health officials say the P.1 variant which originated in Brazil was identified through genetic sequencing. “Virus mutations are possible when and where a virus spreads from person to person,...
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Itasca County Public Health to host several vaccination clinics

Itasca County Public Health has opened a COVID vaccination clinics for anyone ages 18 and up (do not register if you are younger than 18 as your appointment will be cancelled). To register, copy and paste one of the following links into Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge:. · Tuesday, May...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Downtown Spring Celebration, May 1-8

The Downtown Spring Celebration is underway this week. Two scavenger hunts in downtown Grand Rapids will keep all ages busy looking for clues and a chance to win a prize. Game cards can be picked up at the Itasca County Historical Society or any participating business. The Kids Scavenger Hunt...