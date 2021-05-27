United Way selects Day of Action site

2021 Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic takes place May 31-June 4. In 2014, the Caring Fore Kids fund at Grand Itasca Foundation was established with the intent of expanding and enhancing pediatric care at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital. Since that time, Caring Fore Kids has funded more than $350,000 in projects, programs, and equipment that simply would not have been possible without it. Now in its 8th year, the Burggraf’s Ace Hardware Caring Fore Kids Charity Classic is the primary fundraiser for the Caring Fore Kids fund. But funds are also raised in other ways throughout the year, such as when Burggraf’s Ace Hardware customers round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, Grand Itasca employees make a donation to wear jeans to work on Fridays, and VanDyke Elementary kids collect Kindness Coins to support the fund. While each of these are small on their own, they add up to big impact for kids receiving care at Grand Itasca. The impact is seen in almost every department of the clinic and hospital, and the need for additional projects spans the facility just the same.