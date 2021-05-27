LETTER: Others’ racism

In Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, Nella Rogers is a young black editorial assistant at Wagner Books, an esteemed publishing company in New York City with a penchant for only hiring “Very Specific People who came from a Very Specific Box”—the majority of Wagner’s staff is white, middle class, and blissfully ignorant about race. Nella, the only black girl in the office, has to straddle two cultures and mute her blackness at work just enough to be accepted. As her best friend, Malaika, says to her, “You broke in all those white people at Wagner. You’ve been preparing them not to say dumb shit in meeting for two whole years.” Nella had to “break in” her white coworkers to protect herself from their microaggressions, and from their persistence in being color blind. This is the duality of black life in America—teaching white people how not to be racist while experiencing their racism.