Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

LETTER: Others’ racism

By Letters to the Editor Opinion
Peninsula Daily News
 7 days ago

America did not slaughter 6 million European Jews. Germany did that. America did not rape Nanjing. Japan did that. America did not kill 40 million Russians and Ukrainians by starvation and murder. The Soviets did that. America did not kill 60 million Chinese by starvation and murder. The Chinese Communist...

www.peninsuladailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Racism#Rape#America#Starvation#European Jews#Russians#Ukrainians#Soviets#Cambodians#The Khmer Rouge#Africans#The Barbary Corsairs#Romans#Greeks#Slaves#Evil#Slave Traders#Iceland#France#Nanjing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
Spain
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Related
Minoritiesnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: A Way To See Racism

The 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision reversed the “separate but equal” doctrine and desegregated schools. We tend to hold that as proof that our nation turned around race relations and a true testament of our willingness to do what is right. But that is not the whole story.
Cheyenne, WYStar-Tribune

Barron: Learning about racism

CHEYENNE — I never spoke with an African American person until I attended college. That absence of contact was not unusual in the nearly all-white Iowa when I grew up there, especially if you attended Catholic school for 12 years. My classmates were mostly from Irish and Italian descendants. The...
MinoritiesYakima Herald Republic

Commentary: The reality of U.S. racism

Racism has saturated U.S. society for so long that some people — including representatives in public office — continue to deny its existence. “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in response to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on April 29.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘Cooking is a love letter to culture’: The London duo uniting the foodie community against anti-Asian racism

The last year has shown us many things – some new, some old. It brought some of us together, and drove others apart. And, sadly, it highlighted the entrenched existence of structural racism within our societies.At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, parts of the UK saw a near-threefold increase in hate crimes against people of east and southeast Asian (ESEA) heritage. NYPD data shows that there has been a 20-fold increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC over the past year. The US has seen attacks on the ESEA community resulting in fatalities.Horrified by these statistics, and with first-hand...
Minoritiespilotonline.com

The history of anti-Asian racism in the US

A dramatic surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic has led to protests, legislation and the creation of the Stop AAPI Hate movement. While these public awareness campaigns might be new, the United States has a long history of systemic discrimination against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. Here are some of the ways members of the AAPI community have faced racism over the centuries and how history is repeating itself in many ways today.
MinoritiesTimes Union

Letter: Democracy demands teaching truth about racism

Irresponsibility with information is rotting our republic from the inside out. My persistence on this issue began with, like so many frustrating things, Texas, where the legislature is trying to limit the ways that race in America can be taught to students. Among other things, the legislation prohibits students from being taught about America’s inherent racism. That is interesting, considering racial slavery is acknowledged in the Constitution itself, however implicit, and Jim Crow laws were very explicit about white supremacy until only 50 years ago. Objectively, people of color are overrepresented in prison, underrepresented in corporate management, continue to experience wealth and wealth disparity with white people, disparity with school discipline and are more likely to be killed in interactions with police. This is a reality in the United States and irrefutable.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Learn about racism, no matter how ugly

Montana’s attorney general and superintendent of education both question the appropriateness of teaching about racism. Have they studied history? Or do they prefer lies over truths, that truth not be taught? Or, do they instead want “fringe philosophies and debunked theories” that distort and erase our country’s embarrassing sins? Have they lived in a bubble? I haven’t; racism has permeated my lifespan.
MinoritiesKPVI Newschannel 6

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
Glenview, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Being anti-communist does not equal racism

In response to "Here's the reality that young Asian Americans are facing every day," a letter by Winston Chu of Glenview that ran May 27: There's a difference between anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiment and anti-Chinese sentiment. The former is political, the latter is hatred. Mr. Chu and our community need to make this distinction, or else, as happens so often in society today, anything remotely touching on race is attacked as racist -- usually as a ploy to silence the political viewpoints of messenger, in this case, Turning Point USA. While the TPUSA image may have poorly distinguished between its criticism of the CCP and anti-Chinese animosity (and, given the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, should probably have been denied public display on this basis), any fair-minded person can see that the message is political.
Minoritiespshares.org

Skewering Workplace Racism in The Other Black Girl

In Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, Nella Rogers is a young black editorial assistant at Wagner Books, an esteemed publishing company in New York City with a penchant for only hiring “Very Specific People who came from a Very Specific Box”—the majority of Wagner’s staff is white, middle class, and blissfully ignorant about race. Nella, the only black girl in the office, has to straddle two cultures and mute her blackness at work just enough to be accepted. As her best friend, Malaika, says to her, “You broke in all those white people at Wagner. You’ve been preparing them not to say dumb shit in meeting for two whole years.” Nella had to “break in” her white coworkers to protect herself from their microaggressions, and from their persistence in being color blind. This is the duality of black life in America—teaching white people how not to be racist while experiencing their racism.
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Talking About Race and Racism

The online Oxford Dictionary offers these two definitions of racism:. Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism by an individual, community, or institution against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized. The belief that different...
MinoritiesPocono Record

Amending and ending racism | Moving Mountains

At last, the Pennsylvania Constitution will specifically outlaw racism. Amendment Three on the May ballot made that statement. In the face of an onslaught of voting restrictions’ legislation in other states, we needed the Pennsylvania constitution to reaffirm our commitment here to the American ideal of “liberty and justice for all.”
Public Healthsfbayview.com

RACISM-1619; The real killer virus

COVID-19 has not only brought to the forefront the inequalities in the healthcare system, but it is also a perfect metaphor for another virus that has killed more people than influenza and COVID-19 combined: RACISM-1619. America, as the body, was officially infected in 1619 with the virus of slavery, but...
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Anti-racism protesters gather in London

Anti-racism protesters have called for “justice” as they gathered in south-west London to commemorate almost a year since the death of George Floyd. Around a dozen campaigners from Stand Up To Racism held placards and chanted outside the US embassy in Nine Elms on Saturday morning. Police officers watched on...
Minoritiestheplayerstribune.com

This Article Will Not Solve Racism in Football

They were calling me a n*****. They were shouting, “F*** you, go eat a banana.”. Every time I touched the ball, they would make monkey noises. It was not just a few people. It was a big section of the Lazio fans during the 2017 Derby della Capitale. This was...
MinoritiesSalt Lake Tribune

Christopher Smart: There is no racism here. Not really.

OK, if a tree falls in the forest and there is no one there to hear it, does it make a sound? Well, it’s the same thing with racism, if you don’t see it, then, well... That’s why critical race theory is so dangerous, said state Sen. Todd Weiler, a Republican from Woods Cross. “A lot of parents, they’re afraid — they’re afraid that critical race theory may be used in schools to shame their children.”
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

How hostility and racism in Vermont will end

No human being has a natural aversion to another human being that doesn’t look like him or her. One may be curious about the differences, but certainly not innately hostile. Whence, then, racism, an antagonistic response to a particular race?. The full text of this article is only available to...
Minoritiesadventist.news

Global Campmeeting Speakers Address Racism

The issue of race relations and cultural understanding was addressed in a powerful way through several presentations from the mainstage during the Global Campmeeting. Among the speakers were Dr. Barry Black, chaplain of the United States (US) Senate, who spoke to the issue of breaking down barriers to personal ministry; and Dr. Ella Simmons, vice president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists with Attorney Jennifer Woods, Associate General Counsel for the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, who discussed the history of racism from both a social and biblical standpoint.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: WHO renames UK and other variants with Greek letters

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new naming system for variants of Covid-19. From now on the WHO will use Greek letters to refer to variants first detected in countries like the UK, South Africa and India. The UK variant for instance is labelled as Alpha, the South...