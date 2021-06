CHIMACUM — A pushed-back beginning to an already delayed season was cause for concern for the Sequim girls basketball team. But the Wolves were ready when the chance finally came, holding down East Jefferson 61-21. “Just for the way this year has gone in general with the crossover with spring sports and we’ve had some quaranting that has effected some players and it’s been pretty chaotic, so I thought we came out and played pretty well,” Sequim coach Linsay Rapelje said of Saturday’s game.