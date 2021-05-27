Cancel
Parallel Akiba Gakuen

Parallel Akiba Gakuen

Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Scarlet Nexus Details Tantalising New Powers & Character Dynamics

In just a short few weeks, Bandai Namco will finally unleash their latest anime-action title in the form of Scarlet Nexus. With a demo out now for players to enjoy and get a taste of the high-flying action, you might already be convinced of the potential that awaits in the game. However, there is always more to learn. Thankfully, Bandai Namco has heard our prayers, and have shared more details about Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Wicked King and the Noble Hero – New concept trailer released

Nippon Ichi Software has released another trailer for The Wicked King and the Noble Hero. This newest release features the game’s theme song, “Hoshi no Yosuga” sung by Akiko Shikata, as well as introducing story elements from the game. The game releases in Japan on June 24th. Check out the trailer here:
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Protocol Opening Teaser Features L’Arc~en~Ciel’s “Mirai”

Bandai Namco released a short teaser video for the opening of Blue Protocol. The opening of the upcoming MMORPG will be performed by Japanese rock group L’Arc~en~Ciel. The title for the song is “Mirai.” A full version of the song has yet to be released. However, a thirty second video is now available to listen to offer an idea of how it sounds. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

What Bandai Namco Can Bring to Main Series Pokémon

Many fans of the Pokémon franchise have not been happy with the creative and aesthetic direction of the latest mainline entries. Pokémon Sword and Shield has been routinely criticized for its bland environments, often lackluster animations, and numerous technical shortcomings. It is hard to fault Game Freak entirely for these issues due to the circumstances behind the games’ development, but it is nonetheless understandable for fans to be disappointed that the titles fall short of their full potential. Interestingly, however, fans have found that Bandai Namco’s recent Pokémon spinoffs have been at least partially filling the void left by Sword and Shield. Unlike those games, both Pokkén Tournament and New Pokémon Snap are brimming with polish, boasting lovingly-detailed worlds as well as animations that lend a great deal of personality and charm to the Pokémon proper. The solid direction of these titles raises the question of how a Bandai Namco-developed mainline Pokémon installment would turn out, and although this scenario is unlikely to occur at any point in the near future, it is worth considering whether the company would hypothetically be able to address some of the issues that have been plaguing the series.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Tales of Arise PS5 Details Shared, New Screenshots Revealed

The Japanese PlayStation Blog has shared new details on upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS4 RPG Tales of Arise, detailing how much better the Bandai Namco title will be on Sony's current-gen console. For starters, anyone who buys the PS4 version will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 edition when they purchase the latest system. The hardware will shorten the length of time it takes to enter a battle thanks to the PS5 SSD, and two different game modes prioritise either performance or resolution. One will opt for 60 frames-per-second while the other is all about 4K visuals.
BusinessAnime News Network

Akatsuki, DMM.com, The Anime Times Company, Kadokawa Invest in MyAnimeList

New investment is part of 1.2 billion yen investment revealed in February. Anime database website MyAnimeList announced on Monday that entertainment company Akatsuki Inc., video distribution company The Anime Times Company Inc., electronic commerce company DMM.com LLC, and media conglomerate Kadokawa Corporation will collectively underwrite 311 million yen (about US$2.835 million) of MyAnimeList stock through a third-party allotment.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Gets Final Trailer Ahead of Release - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released the final trailer for Samurai Warriors 5 ahead of its launch this summer. A new Samurai Warriors begins. After a seven-year wait, a new instalment in the tactical action series Samurai Warriors is finally here!. With this title, the historical period...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2 free costumes available today

Koei Tecmo has announced that the free downloadable content costumes are now available now for owners of Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2. The costumes are part of the celebratory events happening at development studio Gust and publisher Koei Tecmo, as they recently announced that they have shipped an impressive one million units. Atelier Ryaza, and the improved sequel Atelier Ryza 2, are both available now via the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

The Value of the Visual Novel as Literature

Humans have told stories since we invented language and art, but the history of storytelling has reached new heights in the last 40 years thanks to a complex, marvelous technological invention: video games. Video games combine art, music, performance, science and, perhaps most important of all, writing. There is an endless list of video games that have been praised for their creative methods of storytelling, but one genre is, at last, rising in popularity and gaining respect in the gaming community: visual novels.
Pasadena, TXComicBook

Romy Walthall, Face/Off and X-Files Actress, Dies at 57

Romy Walthall, a character actress known for appearances in Face/Off and other notable titles, passed away. Variety first reported the news, after her son actor and director Morgan Krantz (In the Dark) confirmed it to the trade. Born in Pasadena, Texas in 1963, Walthall was just 57 at the time of her death which occurred earlier this month on May 19 in Los Angeles after what the outlet reports was "sudden cardiac arrest." She is survived by her mother, sister and three children who held a memorial in her honor last week. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loves ones during this time.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Stephen King reveals which horror movie was too scary for him to finish

Stephen King has revealed the horror movie that was just too scary for him to finish. The acclaimed horror writer first made the comments back in 2019 on an episode of Eli Roth's History of Horror podcast, and they've since resurfaced. It turns out the one movie not even Stephen King could stomach is none other than The Blair Witch Project.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Blue Protocol Opening Teaser Features L’Arc ~ en ~ Ciel’s “Mirai”

