Falmouth, MA

Song, comedy and drag: More Cape Cod summer theaters are back, indoors and out

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions as of this weekend has been a game-changer for a lot of arts groups, particularly theaters. Schedules continue to be announced for in-person shows, and the effects of the changes range from upping the audience count at College Light Opera Company in Falmouth to bringing back community theater in Orleans to Broadway stars being able to return to Provincetown.

Provincetown, MAcapenews.net

Provincetown Theater To Present 'Neptune' In Outdoor Venue

The Provincetown Theater will, after a 16-month hiatus, be back on the boards this summer christening its new open air venue in the theater’s own backyard. Dubbed the Playhouse in the Parking Lot, the first show, running from June 17 through 19, will be the regional premiere of “Neptune,” a new one-man play written by and starring Timothy DuWhite. A young member of the New York Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Group, Mr. DuWhite’s one-man show takes viewers on a joyous and moving journey of being Black and gay in America today.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Theatre Guild Reimagines The Audition Process For 'Carousel'

As restrictions lift and seating capacity expands, live theater is again on the horizon. With the goal of bringing back both performers and audiences, theater groups are reimagining the way shows will happen, starting with how to hold auditions. The Falmouth Theatre Guild is planning to open its 2021 season...
Orleans, MAcapecodtimes.com

An improbable love story

Sisyphus is the main character in a Greek myth who was punished by the gods by being forced to continually roll a large rock up a steep hill, only to have the rock slip away just as he approached the top of the hill. This task would continue to eternity.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Flapjack! Comedy Will Return With Summer Series

Flapjack! Comedy Productions is set to return for a summer series of eight comedy shows in Falmouth. The season will open on Thursday, May 27, with Dave Andrews headlining a dinner and show evening at The Coonamessett Inn. “We need comedy. Laughter is one thing that brings people together,” Flapjack!...
Sciencecapecodwave.com

Cape Cod Wave Magazine Is 8 Years Old!

Cape Cod Wave Magazine is 8 years old today. On May 16, 2013, we launched this online magazine aiming to cover the character and culture of Cape Cod. We thought the Cape could benefit from more local journalism, especially as local newspapers, many owned by one national corporation, were cutting staff.
Wellfleet, MAPosted by
Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet calendar: Events coming up

1. Memorial Day Weekend Ptown May 26-30, 2022 Lesbian Festival; 2. Camp Lightbulb 2021 Summer Camp Week 1 - Provincetown; 3. DILF Provincetown Bear Week 2021 Event by Joe Whitaker Presents; 4. Tempering - Socially Distant, Yet Radically Intimate Dining; 5. FROLIC - Men of Color Weekend 2021;
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Portuguese Bakery gets sweet reception on opening day

PROVINCETOWN – Inside the Provincetown Portuguese Bakery on Saturday, a group of women in silver "Bachelorette" sashes crowded the shelves of desserts as they tried to figure out what to buy. They weren't the only ones, either, eyeing racks of pastries with intent. With the 8 a.m. opening of the...
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Looking for art this weekend? Or inspiration? Here's what's happening in Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet

WHAT'S OPEN THIS SPRING, ART GALLERIES: Here's a list of art galleries open for the spring, as published by the Provincetown Business Guild. See the list here: https://ptown.org/art-entertainment/galleries/. PTOWN GALLERY STROLL: A collaboration of over 30 art galleries in Provincetown working together to bring awareness that Provincetown galleries are operating...
Brewster, MAcapenews.net

Lunch ‘N Learn Will Explore Legacy Of Thornton Burgess

The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster will present a new installment of its series Lunch ‘n Learn with Christie Lowrance, author of “Nature’s Ambassador: The Legacy of Thornton W. Burgess” on Thursday, May 27, at noon. Ms. Lowrance will discuss the unique role in environmental protection and...
Florida Statecapenews.net

Falmouth Dance Student To Compete In Florida

Savannah Hanflig, 12, of Falmouth will attend the Youth America Grand Prix Ballet Competition finals in Tampa, Florida, next week. Savannah, along with 19 of her dance peers from Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Falmouth, attended the semifinals for the competition this winter in Worcester. The dancers have been preparing...
Falmouth, MAonthewater.com

On The Water Celebrates 25 Years

Bill Hough (left) and Chris Megan pose for the first cover of On The Water magazine. This photo was taken in March 1996 on a jetty in Falmouth, Massachusetts. It was nearly 30 years ago when I first came to the Cape as a young man in my late 20s, looking to take on the world as Director of Sales at The Enterprise newspaper group. I had met Bill Hough through a consultant, and he and his sister, Margaret, wanted to grow the family-run paper that they would soon be taking over from their father, John Hough. My first interview with Bill was nearly five hours long and the two of us hit it off immediately. Within weeks of joining Bill at The Enterprise, we were fishing down the Elizabeth Islands, chasing springtime schoolies in his 17-foot Whaler. I had been to the Cape on occasion, but I had never seen the Elizabeth Islands beyond Woods Hole. All it took was one trip along those pristine shorelines and I was captivated.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Local Photographers Shine In Juried Show

Lions, lilies and landscapes are among the subjects at the Falmouth Art Center’s annual Juried Photography Show. Nancy Green, a photographer based in Plymouth who led the jury to choose the works in the show, said, “The entries were so diverse and intriguing. When we immersed ourselves in viewing all the images that were entered, it was hard to imagine having to edit out any of the creations.”
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth High Graduate Embarks On Acting Career

William O’Connor, who graduated from Falmouth High School in 2014, is embarking on a film career that’s off to an impressive start. Mr. O’Connor, who played football at Coastal Carolina University, majored in business management but started taking improv courses and acting in short films in Atlanta. He said he...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Art Center Fosters Community During COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social isolation, the Falmouth Art Center helped offset it by lifting the spirits of hundreds of art lovers from ages 5 to 99. During state-mandated lockdowns in spring 2020 the art center building on Gifford Street was closed to the public, classes were canceled, the heat was turned down, staff hours were cut and several staff had to be laid off temporarily. Laura M. Reckford, the center’s executive director, immediately set out to learn Zoom technology, then worked with her teachers and students to make them familiar and comfortable with it.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Senior Spotlight: Sophia Sederman

Sophia Sederman has spent her years at Bourne High as a member of the Drama Club, Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Team and Book Club. Next year, Sophia will be going to Vassar College, where she will study psychology on a premed track. Over the course of...
Chatham, MACape Cod Chronicle

Dr. Robert Harned Leaves Legacy As Town Doctor, Musician

CHATHAM – Robert Harned was the family physician to more than two generations of Chatham residents, treating all kinds of ailments and delivering an untold number of babies. He was also a musician who helped found the Cape Cod Symphony and the Chatham Chorale, and a dedicated community member who helped combat drug abuse in the late 1960s and early 1970s and founded Monomoy Community Services.