Song, comedy and drag: More Cape Cod summer theaters are back, indoors and out
The state’s lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions as of this weekend has been a game-changer for a lot of arts groups, particularly theaters. Schedules continue to be announced for in-person shows, and the effects of the changes range from upping the audience count at College Light Opera Company in Falmouth to bringing back community theater in Orleans to Broadway stars being able to return to Provincetown.www.capecodtimes.com