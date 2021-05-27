Whoopi Goldberg to Headline Edinburgh TV Festival, Film Festival Goes Hybrid

Longevity and consistency are two of the hardest things to come by in the entertainment industry, but Whoopi Goldberg has managed to find them both. She has had the kind of career that many entertainers can only dream of. Over the years she has shown the world that she is capable of doing just about anything. From comedy, to acting, to hosting , and writing, Whoopi has been part of dozens of incredible projects and she’s never afraid to try something new. Most impressively, she is one of only 16 people to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony (EGOT). No matter what she’s working on, Whoopi brings something fun and exciting to everything she does.