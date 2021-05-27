Whoopi Goldberg to Headline Edinburgh TV Festival, Film Festival Goes Hybrid
The International Icon Interview with Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Whoopi Goldberg will be one of the highlights of the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival. Goldberg, a recent Variety cover star, is expected to talk candidly about her life on and off screen and her experiences as a multi-award winning artist, producer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, and the future of the entertainment industry.www.greenwichtime.com