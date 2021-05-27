Cancel
Whoopi Goldberg to Headline Edinburgh TV Festival, Film Festival Goes Hybrid

By Naman Ramachandran
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Icon Interview with Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Whoopi Goldberg will be one of the highlights of the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival. Goldberg, a recent Variety cover star, is expected to talk candidly about her life on and off screen and her experiences as a multi-award winning artist, producer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, and the future of the entertainment industry.

Whoopi Goldberg
