Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a base salary of $24.1 million in 2021. The plan is to have Trey Lance, whom the San Francisco 49ers drafted No. 3 overall last week, eventually take over for him. Keeping Garoppolo, a savvy veteran who is already well-versed in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, might seem like a no-brainer from a personnel perspective. After all, the 49ers are built to win now. Are the hopes of a championship season something you want to throw on the shoulders of a rookie quarterback?