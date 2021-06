The City of Owensboro will close a portion of downtown Second Street on Friday evenings beginning Friday, May 28, 2021. Second Street will be closed from Daviess Street to Saint Ann Street each Friday evening from 5:00pm – 12:00 Midnight throughout the summer months. There has been a growing concern among downtown businesses and patrons regarding public safety with vehicle traffic through the downtown core. By minimizing vehicle traffic in this congested area, the City aims to provide a safer environment and adequate space for the growing crowds on Friday evenings.