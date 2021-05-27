Scottish leader working for a coalition to re launch a pro independence referendum

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has given Boris Johnson a “veto” on whether or not another Scottish independence referendum can be held, an Alba MP has claimed.Kenny MacAskill – an ex-SNP minister who defected to Alex Salmond’s outfit earlier this year – claimed Scotland’s first minister was now locked in a “charade” with the prime minister.Ms Sturgeon has vowed to push for a “legal” referendum once Scotland is through the Covid pandemic, while Mr Johnson has dismissed the idea of holding another vote soon as “reckless”.Writing in the Scottish Left Review, Mr MacAskill said both were only interested in keeping “their...