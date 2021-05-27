Cancel
Scottish leader working for a coalition to re launch a pro independence referendum

Merco Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27th 2021 - 08:25 UTC Full article 0 comments. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insists on working on forming a pro-independence majority and is holding talks with the Green Party for a coalition. Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said she had held discussions with the Greens, who have promised to support a second independence referendum, at her official residence earlier this week.

