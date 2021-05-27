Chika Idol Choukyou Keikaku ~attribute master~ Iidashi Hen

Chika wears a Balenciaga coat and sweatpants; MNML LA shirt; Vitaly necklace; MISBHV sneakers; stylist’s own sunglasses and earrings. The rapper Jane “Chika” Oranika first caught the world’s attention in 2018, when she went viral for a freestyle rap calling out Kanye West for his support of former president Donald Trump. The clip, which was recorded over one of West’s own beats, received praise from the likes of Cardi B, Ice-T and Missy Elliott, and the buzz around her songwriting abilities eventually led to her first EP, Industry Games. This year, the Alabama native burst into the mainstream, with a Grammy nomination and a whole new project, Once Upon a Time, that showcases her unique sound. In April, however, Chika revealed that she’d been struggling with her mental health and would be taking a break from social media. Prior to her hiatus, she spoke with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg about her first forays into hip hop, landing in Los Angeles and never looking back, and embracing her “Kobe year.”