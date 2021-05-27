Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Expands Outdoor Activities with Open Boulevards Initiative

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the launch of the Open Boulevards program, an initiative that would temporarily close off car traffic on boulevard segments across several blocks, expanding the public space for dining, cultural activities and artistic performances. The project builds on the successful initiatives Open streets and Open Restaurants, which transformed the city’s streetscape to better serve diners, cyclists and pedestrians amidst the pandemic.

