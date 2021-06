Congratulations to Mary J., who was inducted into the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame over the weekend. I kind of wish she’d bobbed or otherwise cropped her hair — the mountain of overlong wavy extensions feels very Jessica Simpson to me, in a way that Jessica herself also might want to update occasionally — but I can appreciate that the aesthetic has a ’70s edge to it that also vibes with the jumpsuit. Honestly, it’s the shoes that get me. They look like fancy sport sandals, or shower shoes, as I called them back when I lived in a dorm and had to wear them to take a shower. I feel like pointy-toed boots would be the ticket — black and sparkly, maybe?