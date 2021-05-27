Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks first-round series move to State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks/Twitter

Games 3 and 4 of the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round series against the New York Knicks will be moving to Atlanta on Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30, respectively.

The State Farm Arena will welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We are incredibly excited for this series to come to Atlanta where we will have an electric arena ready to cheer on this dynamic young team,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “This squad came out of the gate strong this postseason and are ready to make Believers of everyone.”

Fans attending the third game will receive a red limited-edition Hawks and Kumho co-branded T-shirt. Game 4 attendees will receive the black version of the limited-edition T-shirt.

State Farm Arena will host its first-ever playoff series since its drastic overhaul in 2018. Tickets are available at Hawks.com/Playoffs. Those who cannot snag a ticket can tune into ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, and SportsRadio 92-9 The Game at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and for the Game 4 in ABC, SportsRadio 92-9 The Game on Sunday, May 30.

The Hawks put together a strong performance in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden with a 107-105 victory over the Knicks. Trae Young scored 32 points, provided 10 assists, and made seven rebounds by the end of the match. He became the second player to score 30 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in his postseason debut in NBA history. However, the Knicks bounced back and defeated the Hawks 101-92 in Game 2 Wednesday night.