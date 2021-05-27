Cancel
New York Set to Eliminate Remote Learning

Jon Hawkins
 6 days ago

Remote LearningPhoto by Compare Fibre on Unsplash

Ever since the pandemic began, we quickly got accustomed to remote work. In a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, schools around the U.S began to adopt a remote learning system.

In its first major step towards normality, Mayor Bill de Blasio, has announced remote learning will no longer be an option around the New York area from this fall. Blaiso claimed the decision is a "crucial marker" in the city's economic recovery.

“You can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools," Blaiso said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Reopening not only ensures children get the learning they deserve, but means parents can fully return to work without having to supervise their children.

New York is one of the first big U.S cities to remove the option of remote learning from schools next year. As virus cases are dropping, the heads of state are weighing up their options. But NY governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that he expects all states to follow suit.

To support this bid, the mayor has made it a legal requirement for children to return. He has also said that teachers and staff members will no longer be granted medical waivers to work from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K23gY_0aD3eH5r00
In person teaching around New YorkRemote Learning Resources
“There is no substitute for in-person instruction,”

Michael Mulgrew, the U.F.T.’s president, said in a statement. “New York City educators want their students physically in front of them.”

Blaiso has confirmed that, under no circumstances will the city offer any remote learning except for during snow days; which are rare in New York anyway. The mayor also said he expected the C.D.C. to drop its current rules on keeping three feet of distance between students in classrooms before the start of the next school year.

Alongside reopening classrooms, some say the city should use this as an opportunity to also address what wasn’t working well for vulnerable children before the pandemic.

