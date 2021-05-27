Cancel
Bayern signs defender Omar Richards from 2nd-tier Reading

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed defender Omar Richards on a free transfer from second-division English club Reading.

The 23-year-old Englishman signed a four-year deal with the German champions, the team said Thursday.

“Omar is a technically gifted player on the left side of defense,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “He finds good solutions going forward, he’s very alert, and we trust him to play a good role in our team.”

Richards, who provides support for left back Alphonso Davies, called it “a dream has come true.” He will wear the No. 3 shirt.

Richards is Bayern’s second signing for the new season after French defender Dayot Upamecano from league rival Leipzig.

It also has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. He switched from Leipzig to take over from Hansi Flick, who will become the Germany coach after the European Championship.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

