Port Townsend, WA

Policing topic of Port Townsend, Jefferson County meeting

By Diane Urbani de la Paz, City Council, Jefferson County
Peninsula Daily News
 7 days ago

PORT TOWNSEND — Body cameras, drug possession and George Floyd were just a few of the topics of a special meeting of local officials earlier this week. Monday night — the eve of the first anniversary of Floyd’s murder — Jefferson County Sheriff Joe Nole, Port Townsend Police Chief Tom Olson, Mayor Michelle Sandoval, City Council members and all three Jefferson County commissioners gathered online because, as commissioner Kate Dean said, “it’s incumbent upon us all” to take “a long, hard look” at law enforcement’s protection of justice and dignity.

www.peninsuladailynews.com
