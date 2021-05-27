Cancel
Jefferson County, WA

Eight Jefferson County seats remain without candidates

By Peninsula Daily News, Politics, Jefferson County
Peninsula Daily News
 7 days ago

PORT TOWNSEND — No candidates filed for any of the eight positions open on the first day of the special filing period for Jefferson County. If no candidates file for a position during the three-day filing period that opened Wednesday, the position will be deemed lapsed and will not appear on the general election ballot. The incumbent or person appointed will be up for election at the next election when such positions are voted upon.

