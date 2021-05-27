Bloxom officially announces he will seek re-election

Delegate Robert S. Bloxom, Jr. proudly announces that he will be seeking re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates in the upcoming 2021 election. Bloxom is native to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and resides in the Parksley area. He and his wife, Lou, are the parents of three children, Blaire, Madison, and Brant. Bloxom graduated from the University of Richmond and returned to the Eastern Shore to take over the family business. He is the owner of Bloxom Auto Supply Co., in Mappsville, NAPA Auto Parts in Onley, and Shore Tire & Auto in Onley. He is also the owner and operator of Egret Pointe Seafood Company. Bloxom is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Onancock Rotary, and a Director of the Economic Development Authority. He is a former Director of the Soil and Water District and former Chairman of the Seafood Festival Committee.