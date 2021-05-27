Cancel
Accomack County, VA

Bloxom officially announces he will seek re-election

shoredailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelegate Robert S. Bloxom, Jr. proudly announces that he will be seeking re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates in the upcoming 2021 election. Bloxom is native to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and resides in the Parksley area. He and his wife, Lou, are the parents of three children, Blaire, Madison, and Brant. Bloxom graduated from the University of Richmond and returned to the Eastern Shore to take over the family business. He is the owner of Bloxom Auto Supply Co., in Mappsville, NAPA Auto Parts in Onley, and Shore Tire & Auto in Onley. He is also the owner and operator of Egret Pointe Seafood Company. Bloxom is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Onancock Rotary, and a Director of the Economic Development Authority. He is a former Director of the Soil and Water District and former Chairman of the Seafood Festival Committee.

shoredailynews.com
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Accomack reports two COVID test postivies

Accomack reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore’s seven day average test positivity rate fell to 4%. As of Friday morning, Accomack County has 13,545 residents(41% of the population) who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore reports two new COVID test positives

The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton, in Thursday morning’s report. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity average fell to 4.8%. As of Thursday morning, 13,488 residents of Accomack County have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Northampton County, VAshoredailynews.com

Supervisors decide no boat ramp decals in Northampton

No special decal will be needed for parking or ramp usage at the three boat-launch facilities owned by Northampton County. The Board of Supervisors decided against a proposal that would have given free usage decals to residents but charged as much as $40 annually, or $7 daily, for non-residents. Accomack...
Virginia Stateshoredailynews.com

Youngkin wins Virginia Republican nomination for Governor

Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider, bested a field of seven candidates to emerge as Virginia Republicans’ nominee for governor, in a year when the GOP hopes to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races. Youngkin was the winner in Accomack and Northampton...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore reports no change in COVID-19 metrics

For the first time since September 4, 2020, the Eastern Shore reported no changes in COVID-19 metrics in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore processed 52 tests for a test positive rate of 0% and a 7 day average of 7.4%. As of Tuesday...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Accomack reports two hospitalizations and three new test positives

Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday morning and three additional test positives. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 78 tests for a test positive rate of 3.8% and a seven day average of 7.3%. As of Thursday morning,...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

United Way Campaign reaches goal, announces allocations

Thanks to the leadership of John Fiege, Campaign Chair of the 2020 Campaign, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore (UWVES) was very successful and surpassed the goal of $250,000,00. This brings the total amount raised throughout the years to over $7,600,000.00. Of the funds raised this year over $116,756.00 were donor designated. $127,000.00 was designated to the Community Impact Fund to be distributed by the Allocation Community. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals were essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum.