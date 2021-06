I had a situation in my workshop recently that I feel is important to share, because it is about a non-parent. One gentleman in my class was talking about how his wife (a non-parent) handles most of the communication with his ex. He admittedly was not good at communicating with his ex and would find himself reacting with anger and emotion and did not have patience with her. At one point during that conversation with other workshop attendees, he made mention about how his wife (non-parent) is/was jealous of his ex-wife and so to keep from creating conflict, and to not create an issue in his home, he just stepped back and allowed his wife to handle it. He would tell his wife what he needed communicated and she would send the message to his ex. In that conversation, another gentleman said to him, "So you delegated your co-parenting to your wife?” Funny not funny, right? After a few chuckles, he said, "Yes, I guess that is what I did".