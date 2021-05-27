Philips B Line 243B9H
Those working in front of a monitor for many hours, whether from their home or at the office, have a specific set of needs related to making those long hours easier and more comfortable. Philips monitors B Line is specifically designed to meet those needs and more, thus supporting a wide number of professionals seeking a comfortable, reliable and secure monitor. Philips monitors announces the latest B Line model, the 243B9H, with 23.8” (60.5 cm) display size, Full HD resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate.hexus.net