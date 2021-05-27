Hurry! Get Your Christmas List Ready Because Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Coming In June

As an overachieving in-advance planner, I feel like I haven't had enough time to prepare for this. Amazon Prime Day is coming. Soon!. It used to be that I would go marathon shopping on Black Friday. I would collect flyers and coupons and make a map and pack a cooler and be sure that I had my most comfortable sneakers within reach. If you think for a second that I'm exaggerating this, ask my husband. He is so happy to not be my "bag boy' anymore.