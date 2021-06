It’s been nearly six months since the premiere season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix, and I can’t be the only one who’s missing The Duke of Hastings so dearly, right? Half a year later and we’re still waiting on the edge of our seats to find out what will happen next to our favorite Regency Era socialites. Plus, will everyone find out about Lady Whisteldown’s true identity? There are so many unanswered questions we have for the second season!