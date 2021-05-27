Cancel
Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

By Sam Davies
tctmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarsoon has announced the launch of the FS721M-8 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system which is equipped with eight 1KW lasers. The company introduced the platform at TCT Asia, along with dual and quad laser options of the FS721M system for limited commercial orders. Boasting a build volume of 720 x 420 x 420 mm, Farsoon says its FS721M offering addresses the challenges of size constraints, process control, cost efficiency and production stability. It anticipates high-volume series production opportunities in the mould and tooling, automotive and large-format industrial manufacturing markets.

