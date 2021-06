According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Colts offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark. Here is everything you need to know!. Clark is a former third-round pick and was selected back in 2016. Since then, the 6’5, 311 lbs, offensive lineman has played in at least 14% of offensive snaps each season, serving in a swing role. He played in 32% of snaps back in 2018, but didn’t play at all in 2019 due to the sustainability of the starting five.