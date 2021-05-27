Cancel
UFC

Conor McGregor trolls UFC 264 opponent Dustin Poirier with funny selfie

By Nick Sutherland
givemesport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than two months to go until they meet for the third time, Conor McGregor has taken yet another swipe at his long-time rival Dustin Poirier on social media. McGregor was defeated by Poirier in January this year at UFC 257. The stunning upset saw the American take out McGregor with strikes in the second round. However, that lightweight bout was a rematch of a featherweight contest between the pair back in September 2014.

Conor Mcgregor
Dustin Poirier
