Conor McGregor trolls UFC 264 opponent Dustin Poirier with funny selfie

UFC superstar Conor McGregor called out Gregor Gillespie over his “best fisherman in MMA remarks,” and then Dustin Poirier also chimed in. Gillespie finished Diego Ferreira in the second round of a back-and-forth fight at UFC Vegas 26 that saw “The Gift” return to the win column for the first time in over two years. With Ferreira coming in overweight, Gillespie was already at a disadvantage right from the start of this fight. But he was able to weather the early storm then take the fight into deep waters and finish Ferreira late in the second round for another fantastic performance.