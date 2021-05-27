Relax, Enjoy the Summer, Forget About Inflation

If we'd known the pandemic would trigger the most reckless monetary blowout in history, could anyone have imagined that the U.S. dollar a year later would have fallen by just 14%? That doesn't even qualify as a bear market, just a middling correction of a powerful bull run begun in 2008, a year ahead of the historic rally in stocks. The Dollar Index was trading around 70 at the time, about to embark on a nine-year climb to 104 early in 2017. It subsequently swooned as low as 88 early in 2018 but hasn't traded any lower since; it's currently at 90.12. That's with the Fed showering trillions of dollars in helicopter money on America, a feat that achieved a dubious milestone recently when central bank purchases of Treasury debt exceeded purchases by foreigners. Biden for his part has been ramping up outlandish spending proposals, promoting the timeless Democratic canard that "the rich" will pay for it all. The proposals are likely to grow even more outlandish, since Biden fears that a Republican Congressional victory in 2022 could close the window of opportunity for a fiscal expansion dwarfing FDR's New Deal.