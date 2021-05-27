Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Relax, Enjoy the Summer, Forget About Inflation

By John Authers
Bloomberg
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. This week’s market action has been rather dull. For those of us in New York, which has been visited by the year’s first wave of soggy, humid heat, this can seem like the beginning of the summer doldrums. Memorial Day weekend, the traditional beginning of the American summer, is at hand. Have people stopped worrying? Or even caring?

www.bloomberg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Headline Inflation#Bloomberg Lp#Summer Heat#Happy People#Home Prices#Simple Things#American#Deutsche Bank Ag#Fed#Gavekal Research#The Conference Board#High Frequency Economics#Ts Lombard#Unitedhealth Group Inc#Apple Inc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#General Electric Co#Dow Jones#Travelers Cos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
StocksDailyFx

S&P Stirs Near Highs, Russell 2000 Breakout Ahead of Inflation, FOMC

The S&P 500 sits just below the all-time-high while the Russell 2000 appears a bit more vulnerable to pullback themes. A big set of drivers is coming into the limelight in the US, and that’s the Thursday release of CPI numbers ahead of next Wednesday’s FOMC announcement. The run in...
BusinessBloomberg

Bond Traders Settle In for Calm Summer, Whatever Inflation Does

Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases. Benchmark bond yields for U.S. Treasuries and their Australian equivalents have fallen to roughly three-month lows, while those...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Markets Struggle As Traders Jostle Before US Inflation Data, ECB Meeting

Investors trod cautiously Wednesday with focus on the release of US inflation data this week, which could have a huge bearing on Federal Reserve monetary policy, while the European Central Bank's latest meeting is also in view. Global markets have essentially been in a holding position this month as traders...
BusinessDailyFx

Market Minutes: Volatility Plunges; USD Rangebound as US Yields Steady; US Inflation Data on Thursday

Measured to a base on March 8, exactly three months ago, the VIX, OVX, MOVE, and GVZ have all contracted by double digits; the VIX and MOVE are off by more than -30% each. The US Dollar that is lacking a significant driver at the moment. US Treasury yields have been moving sideways for the better part of two months, and it now appears that inflation expectations have started to settle in as well.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar climbs ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data, ECB policy meet on Thursday. * SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar dimmed appetite for bullion, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. read more.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deutsche Bank Warns of Global ‘Time Bomb' Coming Due to Rising Inflation

In an out-of-consensus forecast, Deutsche Bank is warning of a potential crisis coming from inflation. "The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society," the firm's economists said. Most on Wall Street and at the Fed see inflation is a temporary problem that will ebb as special...
Businessinvesting.com

Is The Recent Surge In U.S. Inflation Peaking?

Inflation pressures remain relatively high for the US but the rebound after pandemic lows may be peaking, according to the latest update of the Inflation Trend Index (ITI), a seven-factor benchmark that’s designed to provide a degree of forward guidance on the directional bias of pricing activity. Even if inflation...
BusinessCNN

Dollar doldrums are back as inflation worries heat up

New York (CNN Business) — Though bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the talk of the moment, the good old US dollar still reigns as the world's reserve currency. But it hasn't been too mighty as of late. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback versus the euro, yen and...
Businessactionforex.com

Focus To Shift Back On Inflation This Week

We are starting off the week in a relatively quiet fashion with few data releases or events likely to attract market attention. Later this week the ECB meeting together with the US CPI release for May on Thursday and Chinese PPI on Wednesday are the key events of the week.
BusinessBloomberg

One Reason U.S. Treasuries Don’t Seem That Worried About Inflation

In the aftermath of the 2008 subprime crisis, regulators became determined to stamp out the kind of funding stresses that had brought the financial system to its knees. Efforts at shoring up the system included new liquidity requirements that required large banks to hold big buffers of ostensibly safe and liquid assets that could be used to protect against outflows.
Businesslearnbonds.com

US stock futures slightly lower ahead of May’s inflation data

US stock futures are slightly lower today in early futures trading action after world leaders reached a preliminary agreement on the implementation of a minimum global corporate tax rate while markets eye the release of May’s inflation numbers. On June 5, the United Kingdom’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Enjoy inflation while it lasts

If we'd known the pandemic would trigger the most reckless monetary blowout in history, could anyone have imagined that the U.S. dollar a year later would have fallen by just 14%? That doesn't even qualify as a bear market, just a middling correction of a powerful bull run begun in 2008, a year ahead of the historic rally in stocks. The Dollar Index was trading around 70 at the time, about to embark on a nine-year climb to 104 early in 2017. It subsequently swooned as low as 88 early in 2018 but hasn't traded any lower since; it's currently at 90.12. That's with the Fed showering trillions of dollars in helicopter money on America, a feat that achieved a dubious milestone recently when central bank purchases of Treasury debt exceeded purchases by foreigners. Biden for his part has been ramping up outlandish spending proposals, promoting the timeless Democratic canard that "the rich" will pay for it all. The proposals are likely to grow even more outlandish, since Biden fears that a Republican Congressional victory in 2022 could close the window of opportunity for a fiscal expansion dwarfing FDR's New Deal.
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why markets don’t really mind weak US employment data

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the world’s most important economic indicators lost a lot of its ability to move markets. US non-farm payrolls data – the monthly employment report – has long been one of the most closely-watched releases available. The US consumer is the world’s single most potent...