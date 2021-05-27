How China Can Quash the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

This story was first published by The Dark Wire Investigation Foundation. While the world is experiencing a renewed interest in investigating a “lab leak” theory of the origin of COVID-19, Chinese media like state-run newspapers XinhuaNet, Global Times, and China Daily have been scrambling spin to undermine that theory. Chinese media is portraying the “lab leak” theory as: 1) originating from U.S. intelligence and politicians with bad faith intentions to malign China; 2) orchestrated by the U.S. to deflect against the U.S.’ domestic problems and its own biological warfare research; and 3) a catalyst for hate crimes against Asian Americans. Additionally, China uses the “lab leak” theory to pivot towards applying pressure on the United States. Chinese media mainly do this by accusing the U.S. of obstructing honest inquiry into COVID-19, and calling for the US to be investigated, while painting China as acting in good faith.