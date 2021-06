It is hard to remember now the sheer ennui which existed towards the end of 2019, when Conservative MPs were desperate to get Brexit done, to use their own electioneering slogan. So long had the process dragged on for that you can see why they fell for Boris Johnson’s ‘oven-ready’ deal, without taking the trouble to read the E numbers. Had they done so, they would have realised there was an ingredient so toxic that it was inevitably going to produce vast clouds of cyanide gas as soon as it was taken out of the microwave.