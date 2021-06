Traveling solo is undoubtedly exciting, although it can be a bit scary as well, especially if you are traveling alone for the first time. While heading off to your decided destination as a lone traveler will require just as much planning as it would when traveling with others, there are also a few extra things you should take into account before boarding your flight. You won’t have anyone else to rely on to handle any small details you might overlook, so you will need to invest a bit of extra time towards planning and packing. With that said, these are the crucial things you need to know when traveling solo.