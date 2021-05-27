Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Pt and CoB trilayer Josephson \(\pi \) junctions with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy

By N. Satchell, T. Mitchell, P. M. Shepley, E. Darwin, B. J. Hickey, G. Burnell
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe report on the electrical transport properties of Nb based Josephson junctions with Pt/Co\(_{68}\)B\(_{32}\)/Pt ferromagnetic barriers. The barriers exhibit perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, which has the main advantage for potential applications over magnetisation in-plane systems of not affecting the Fraunhofer response of the junction. In addition, we report that there is no magnetic dead layer at the Pt/Co\(_{68}\)B\(_{32}\) interfaces, allowing us to study barriers with ultra-thin Co\(_{68}\)B\(_{32}\). In the junctions, we observe that the magnitude of the critical current oscillates with increasing thickness of the Co\(_{68}\)B\(_{32}\) strong ferromagnetic alloy layer. The oscillations are attributed to the ground state phase difference across the junctions being modified from zero to \(\pi \). The multiple oscillations in the thickness range \(0.2~\leqslant ~d_\text {CoB}~\leqslant ~1.4\) nm suggests that we have access to the first zero-\(\pi \) and \(\pi \)-zero phase transitions. Our results fuel the development of low-temperature memory devices based on ferromagnetic Josephson junctions.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Metal#Nb#Pt Co#Pdni15#Pdfe17#Pma#Theoretically35#Crystalline Co#Z H Blamire#Burnell G Blamire#University Of Leeds#Josephson Effect#L N Panyukov#H J M Koopmans#R Birge#Best#S E Dresselhaus#R Koelle#W P Birge#M R Rippard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Josephson radiation patterns in underdamped topological Josephson junctions

Majorana zero mode is a unique quasiparticle state on the edge of topological superconductors. For Josephson junctions with Majorana zero modes, there will be $4\pi$-periodic current components in the current-phase relation. Within the quantum resistively and capacitively shunted junction model, we study the dynamics of the Josephson phase which is correlated with the Majorana two-level system through the $4\pi$-periodic Josephson effect, and show that the feedback of the quantum oscillation of the Majorana two-level system induces a oscillatory pattern in the Josephson radiation spectra. We numerically studies this radiation spectra and find that the unique oscillatory patterns universally exists in the underdamped junction regime. We solve the model analytically for typical junction parameters and find solutions of the Bessel function form which explains the main features of the oscillation patterns in the Josephson radiation.
PhysicsNature.com

Trends in the hyperfine interactions of magnetic adatoms on thin insulating layers

Filipe Souza Mendes Guimarães ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5618-67273,. Nuclear spins are among the potential candidates prospected for quantum information technology. A recent breakthrough enabled to atomically resolve their interaction with the electron spin, the so-called hyperfine interaction, within individual atoms utilizing scanning tunneling microscopy (STM). Intriguingly, this was only realized for a few species put on a two-layers thick MgO. Here, we systematically quantify from first-principles the hyperfine interactions of the whole series of 3d transition adatoms deposited on various thicknesses of MgO, NaF, NaCl, h–BN, and Cu2N films. We identify the adatom-substrate complexes with the largest hyperfine interactions and unveil the main trends and exceptions. We reveal the core mechanisms at play, such as the interplay of the local bonding geometry and the chemical nature of the thin films, which trigger transitions between high- and low-spin states accompanied with subtle internal rearrangements of the magnetic electrons. By providing a general map of hyperfine interactions, our work has immediate implications in future STM investigations aiming at detecting and realizing quantum concepts hinging on nuclear spins.
ScienceNature.com

The zinc-finger protein Red1 orchestrates MTREC submodules and binds the Mtl1 helicase arch domain

Cryptic unstable transcripts (CUTs) are rapidly degraded by the nuclear exosome in a process requiring the RNA helicase Mtr4 and specific adaptor complexes for RNA substrate recognition. The PAXT and MTREC complexes have recently been identified as homologous exosome adaptors in human and fission yeast, respectively. The eleven-subunit MTREC comprises the zinc-finger protein Red1 and the Mtr4 homologue Mtl1. Here, we use yeast two-hybrid and pull-down assays to derive a detailed interaction map. We show that Red1 bridges MTREC submodules and serves as the central scaffold. In the crystal structure of a minimal Mtl1/Red1 complex an unstructured region adjacent to the Red1 zinc-finger domain binds to both the Mtl1 KOW domain and stalk helices. This interaction extends the canonical interface seen in Mtr4-adaptor complexes. In vivo mutational analysis shows that this interface is essential for cell survival. Our results add to Mtr4 versatility and provide mechanistic insights into the MTREC complex.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
ScienceNature.com

Room temperature electrically pumped topological insulator lasers

Topological insulator lasers (TILs) are a recently introduced family of lasing arrays in which phase locking is achieved through synthetic gauge fields. These single frequency light source arrays operate in the spatially extended edge modes of topologically non-trivial optical lattices. Because of the inherent robustness of topological modes against perturbations and defects, such topological insulator lasers tend to demonstrate higher slope efficiencies as compared to their topologically trivial counterparts. So far, magnetic and non-magnetic optically pumped topological laser arrays as well as electrically pumped TILs that are operating at cryogenic temperatures have been demonstrated. Here we present the first room temperature and electrically pumped topological insulator laser. This laser array, using a structure that mimics the quantum spin Hall effect for photons, generates light at telecom wavelengths and exhibits single frequency emission. Our work is expected to lead to further developments in laser science and technology, while opening up new possibilities in topological photonics.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
PhysicsNature.com

Spin glass behavior and magnetic boson peak in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid

Glassy magnetic behavior has been observed in a wide range of crystalline magnetic materials called spin glass. Here, we report spin glass behavior in a structural glass of a magnetic ionic liquid, C4mimFeCl4. Magnetization measurements demonstrate that an antiferromagnetic ordering occurs at TN = 2.3 K in the crystalline state, while a spin glass transition occurs at TSG = 0.4 K in the structural glass state. In addition, localized magnetic excitations were found in the spin glass state by inelastic neutron scattering, in contrast to spin-wave excitations in the ordered phase of the crystalline sample. The localized excitation was scaled by the Bose population factor below TSG and gradually disappeared above TSG. This feature is highly reminiscent of boson peaks commonly observed in structural glasses. We suggest the “magnetic” boson peak to be one of the inherent dynamics of a spin glass state.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep-red circularly polarised luminescent C derivatives

Optically active fullerenes, including C60 and C70 derivatives carrying organic substituents, are used in a range of applications because of their unique spectroscopic, catalytic, and chiral recognition properties. However, their inherent photoexcited chirality is yet to be elucidated because of their very poor fluorescence quantum yield (Φf). We synthesised a new chiral C70 derivative, X70A, with 20% yield, by reacting bis-borylated xanthene with C70 in a one-step double addition reaction, followed by a successful optical resolution. The isolation of two separate X70A enantiomers was confirmed by mirror-image circular dichroism spectroscopy in the range of 300–750 nm. In toluene, the enantiomeric pair of X70A clearly revealed mirror-image circularly polarised luminescence (CPL) spectra with a high |glum| value of 7.0 ×  10−3 at 690 nm. The first fullerene-based deep-red CPL of X70A should provide a new guideline for the design of chiral nanocarbon materials.
Nature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
ScienceNature.com

Electrical characterisation of higher order spin wave modes in vortex-based magnetic tunnel junctions

NiFe-based vortex spin-torque nano-oscillators (STNO) have been shown to be rich dynamic systems which can operate as efficient frequency generators and detectors, but with a limitation in frequency determined by the gyrotropic frequency, typically sub-GHz. In this report, we present a detailed analysis of the nature of the higher order spin wave modes which exist in the Super High Frequency range (3–30 GHz). This is achieved via micromagnetic simulations and electrical characterisation in magnetic tunnel junctions, both directly via the spin-diode effect and indirectly via the measurement of the coupling with the gyrotropic critical current. The excitation mechanism and spatial profile of the modes are shown to have a complex dependence on the vortex core position. Additionally, the inter-mode coupling between the fundamental gyrotropic mode and the higher order modes is shown to reduce or enhance the effective damping depending upon the sense of propagation of the confined spin wave.
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ScienceNature.com

Ultrafast-nonlinear ultraviolet pulse modulation in an AlInGaN polariton waveguide operating up to room temperature

Ultrafast nonlinear photonics enables a host of applications in advanced on-chip spectroscopy and information processing. These rely on a strong intensity dependent (nonlinear) refractive index capable of modulating optical pulses on sub-picosecond timescales and on length scales suitable for integrated photonics. Currently there is no platform that can provide this for the UV spectral range where broadband spectra generated by nonlinear modulation can pave the way to new on-chip ultrafast (bio-) chemical spectroscopy devices. We demonstrate the giant nonlinearity of UV hybrid light-matter states (exciton-polaritons) up to room temperature in an AlInGaN waveguide. We experimentally measure ultrafast nonlinear spectral broadening of UV pulses in a compact 100 μm long device and deduce a nonlinearity 1000 times that in common UV nonlinear materials and comparable to non-UV polariton devices. Our demonstration promises to underpin a new generation of integrated UV nonlinear light sources for advanced spectroscopy and measurement.
ScienceNature.com

Pump-probe X-ray holographic imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles with femtosecond FEL pulses

Cavitation bubbles can be seeded from a plasma following optical breakdown, by focusing an intense laser in water. The fast dynamics are associated with extreme states of gas and liquid, especially in the nascent state. This offers a unique setting to probe water and water vapor far-from equilibrium. However, current optical techniques cannot quantify these early states due to contrast and resolution limitations. X-ray holography with single X-ray free-electron laser pulses has now enabled a quasi-instantaneous high resolution structural probe with contrast proportional to the electron density of the object. In this work, we demonstrate cone-beam holographic flash imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles in water with nanofocused X-ray free-electron laser pulses. We quantify the spatial and temporal pressure distribution of the shockwave surrounding the expanding cavitation bubble at time delays shortly after seeding and compare the results to numerical simulations.
ChemistryScience Now

Direct correlation of oxygen adsorption on platinum-electrolyte interfaces with the activity in the oxygen reduction reaction

The oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) on platinum catalysts is essential in fuel cells. Quantitative predictions of the relative ORR activity in experiments, in the range of 1 to 50 times, have remained challenging because of incomplete mechanistic understanding and lack of computational tools to account for the associated small differences in activation energies (<2.3 kilocalories per mole). Using highly accurate molecular dynamics (MD) simulation with the Interface force field (0.1 kilocalories per mole), we elucidated the mechanism of adsorption of molecular oxygen on regular and irregular platinum surfaces and nanostructures, followed by local density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The relative ORR activity is determined by oxygen access to platinum surfaces, which greatly depends on specific water adlayers, while electron transfer occurs at a similar slow rate. The MD methods facilitate quantitative predictions of relative ORR activities of any platinum nanostructures, are applicable to other catalysts, and enable effective MD/DFT approaches.
ElectronicsNature.com

Planar liquid crystal polarization optics for near-eye displays

As a promising candidate for next-generation mobile platforms, virtual reality and augmented reality have the potential to revolutionize the way we perceive and interact with various types of digital information. In the meantime, ultrathin planar liquid crystal polarization optics are enabling a new evolutionary trend in near-eye displays. A recent invited review paper published in eLight provides an insightful review on liquid crystal optical elements and their applications toward AR and VR.
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological charges and edge states

In the last few decades, topological phase1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 has emerged as a new classification of matter states beyond the Ginzburg–Landau symmetry-breaking paradigm. The underlying global invariant is usually well characterized by integers, such as Chern numbers or winding numbers—the Abelian charges12,13,14,15. Very recently, researchers proposed the notion of non-Abelian topological charges16,17,18,19, which possess non-commutative and fruitful braiding structures with multiple (more than one) bandgaps tangled together. Here we experimentally observe the non-Abelian topological charges in a time-reversal and inversion-symmetric transmission line network. The quaternion-valued non-Abelian topological charges are clearly mapped onto an eigenstate-frame sphere. Moreover, we find a non-Abelian quotient relation that provides a global perspective on the distribution of edge/domain-wall states. Our work opens the door towards characterization and manipulation of non-Abelian topological charges, which may lead to interesting observables such as trajectory-dependent Dirac/Weyl node collisions in two-dimensional systems16,17,20, admissible nodal line configurations in three dimensions16,19,20, and may provide insight into certain strongly correlated phases of twisted bilayer graphene21.