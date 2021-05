Remember the last time you and your partner tried to have a conversation but it turned into a fight? Go through the scenes carefully. Scroll to the part right when things began turning ugly. Now rewind back a few frames, to those scenes where neither of you was mad. Roll it forward in slow motion. Watch the expression change in your partner’s face as you say that thing you said that made her so upset. You see it? You see that look? You know the look. You’ve seen it plenty of times, whenever you’ve been in trouble. Memorize it. When you see that look again, stop whatever you’re doing and make a repair.