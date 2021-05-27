Cancel
Science

A conductive polymer nanowire including functional quantum dots generated via pulsed laser irradiation for high-sensitivity sensor applications

By Michiko Sasaki, Masahiro Goto
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fabrication of functional conductive polymer nanowires (CPNWs), including ultrahigh-sensitive flexible nanosensors has attracted considerable attention in field of the Internet of Things. However, the controllable and space-selective growth of CPNWs remains challenging, and a novel synthetic technique is required. Herein, we demonstrate the synthesis of space-selective CPNWs that include quantum dots (QDs) with changeable optical properties via single-pulse laser irradiation in air at atmospheric pressure. Time-resolved shadowgraphy was applied to monitor the synthetic process of the CPNWs and optimise the process conditions. The electrical conductivity of the CPNWs with QDs (QD-CPNWs) was analysed in the presence and absence of light irradiation and was found to change drastically (over six times) under light irradiation. QD-CPNW synthesis under laser irradiation shows great potential for fabricating highly photosensitive functional nanomaterials and is expected to be applied in the production of ultrahigh-sensitive photosensors in the future.

#Quantum Electronics#Irradiance#Polymers#Applied Materials#Advanced Materials#Carbon Nanotubes#Electronic Materials#Data Structures#Cpnws#Qds#Nanoelectronic Devices#Shadowgraphy#Shell#Fig#Iph#Nano Today#Shimadzu Co Ltd#Nano Res#Olympus Co#G Lieber
