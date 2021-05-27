Cancel
TV Series

Press Your Luck: Season Three Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho will get hit by the WHAMMY in the third season of the Press Your Luck TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Press Your Luck is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Press Your Luck here.

tvseriesfinale.com
Elizabeth Banks
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Viewer Votes

How many contestants will make it through the course in the 13th season of the American Ninja Warrior TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like American Ninja Warrior is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of American Ninja Warrior here.
Mr Inbetween: Season Three Ratings

Mr Inbetween: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Mr Inbetween TV series will be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season since it’s already been announced that Ray’s story ends with season three. Could a surge in ratings encourage the show’s creator and FX to want to make more episodes? Could the show return at some point? Stay tuned.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Two Viewer Votes

What craziness is in store for the second season of the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living here.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Masked Singer' Played a Major Trick on Viewers This Season

Season 5 of The Masked Singer came to an end recently. During the course of the season, there were many shots of the audience. But, was there actually an audience on the set of the Fox competition? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer implemented a number of changes in order to keep everyone involved safe. One of those changes tied back to the audience, which was not present for the shows despite the fact that it appeared as such, per The Sun.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘The Bachelorette’ returns on ABC

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) Both teams are put to the test as they prepare dinner for Mike Tyson and Kurt Busch. Seeking Sister Wife (TLC at 8) The Snowdens are all set to marry Chrissy, but wonder what her family in South Africa thinks, and Garrick shares some surprising news. Black Ink Crew...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Celebrity Family Feud: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Which teams will win the big money in the seventh season of the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Takes Ratings Win But Falls To Premiere Low, ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Tops Viewers

The Bachelorette returned to ABC without longtime host Chris Harrison and topped the Monday ratings. Although the Season 17 premiere bowed to 3.59M viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, it marked the lowest premiere in the series’ history. The top-rated program in the 8-10 p.m. time slot, The Bachelorette premiere fell from its previous bow in October 2020 (4.76M, 1.3) by 24% in viewers and four-tenths in rating.
Chicago, ILtvseriesfinale.com

Crime Scene Kitchen, Press Your Luck, SWAT, Chicago Med, Kung Fu

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer, Crime Scene Kitchen, Kids Say the Darndest Things, SWAT, SEAL Team, Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, A Million Little Things, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Kung Fu, and Nancy Drew. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Will Viewers Learn Who N-13 Really Is on 'The Blacklist' Before Season 8 Ends?

While N-13 has been a concept since the beginning of Season 7 on The Blacklist, it has only been mentioned by name in the current season, Season 8 — and it's become an important storyline for the series. N-13 is not a what but a who. In Episode 2, fans learn that the N stands for the word neopoznanny, which is the Russian word for unidentified. The 13 signifies the 13 packets of intel that the operative stole from Lubyanka Square in 1990.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Many Viewers Ellen DeGeneres Truly Lost Between This TV Season And Last

It’s been a long year for most, but perhaps an especially long year for Ellen DeGeneres, who faced backlash followed by a loss of viewership eyeballs and advertising revenue during the most recent TV season. Toward the end of it all, Ellen DeGeneres decided to call it quits on The Ellen Show, though she has one more year in her contract. However, if you’ve wondered just how bad things got during this season, show many viewers Ellen truly lost has been revealed.
2021 SpoilerTV Awards Winners

2021 SpoilerTV Awards Winners

After 11 days of nominating and voting, it is time to announce the winners of the 2021 SpoilerTV Awards. Just click on the box to see the winner and 2 runners-up, and then sound off in the comments below about your favorites. Total percentages can be seen on the individual voting pages. Also, this year we added "least favorites" to the list and asked for your opinion about these categories. The overall vote was close but more people voted not to include least favorites in this contest. Thanks for sharing your opinion on both sides of the matter.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Taps Meg DeLoatch as Showrunner

CBS has found a new showrunner for its comedy The Neighborhood. Meg DeLoatch (Netflix’s Family Reunion) will take the reins of the series from creator Jim Reynolds, who exited at the end of the 2020-21 season, the show’s third, amid reports of complaints about his leadership of the show, particularly with regard to race-related issues. Two of the CBS Studios show’s Black writers exited after finishing season three.
CelebritiesPosted by
NJ.com

Surprise! Emmy Rossum welcomes baby with N.J. director Sam Esmail.

Actor Emmy Rossum and her husband, director Sam Esmail, a New Jersey native, welcomed their first child Monday after keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Rossum, 34, announced on Instagram Tuesday night that not only was she recently pregnant, but also that she already had the baby, a girl. She did not give a name.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail’s Relationship Timeline: From Coworkers to Couple

Rom-com to real life! Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail’s relationship began professionally — but it didn’t take long for it to blossom into something more. The Mr. Robot creator and Shameless actress met in 2013, when Rossum landed a role in the film Comet, directed and written by Esmail. The romantic dramedy, costarring Justin Long, focused on a couple who met by chance during a meteor shower. Meanwhile, a real love story was unfolding off screen.