Press Your Luck: Season Three Viewer Votes

After 11 days of nominating and voting, it is time to announce the winners of the 2021 SpoilerTV Awards. Just click on the box to see the winner and 2 runners-up, and then sound off in the comments below about your favorites. Total percentages can be seen on the individual voting pages. Also, this year we added "least favorites" to the list and asked for your opinion about these categories. The overall vote was close but more people voted not to include least favorites in this contest. Thanks for sharing your opinion on both sides of the matter.