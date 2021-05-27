The Bold Type: Season Five Viewer Votes

Welp, it looks like we need to start watching The Bold Type with our eyes taped open, because the Freeform show recently slipped in a genius blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it reference to The Office that we, in fact, initially missed. The sneaky Easter egg in question appears in the fifth and final season's third episode, which aired on June 9. When a very frazzled Andrew forgets Jacqueline Carlyle's soy latte, the Scarlet magazine editor in chief pours her own cup of joe — in a freakin' Dunder Mifflin mug. Andrew soon bursts into the kitchen, exclaiming, "Oh my god, are you drinking company coffee out of an Office mug?" Jacqueline assures him "it's fine" and nonchalantly glances down at her drinking vessel, with the beloved fictional paper company's logo facing outward for all to see.